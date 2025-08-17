Justice Ball 2025: A Weekend of Art, Awards & Advocacy

Milwaukee, WI, 2025-08-17 — /EPR Network/ — Milwaukee will once again be the epicenter of remembrance and resistance as the 3rd Annual Justice Ball: Birth of a Fallen Legacy takes place August 16–17, honoring lives lost to systemic injustice while celebrating those creating change.

The weekend opens Saturday, August 16 with the Fallen Legacy Art Gallery Walk (2:00 PM, 8700 W. Brown Deer Road). Attendees will experience powerful visual tributes, spoken word by Zariana Williams, music from MuvGruv Band, and live art by Adesia Smith. The evening includes family tributes, a candlelight ceremony, and keynote by Dr. Melina Abdullah, featuring special recognition of The Andrew Joseph Family.

Sunday, August 17 is the Justice Ball (Doors 4:00 PM), starting with the Red Carpet MIC Social Hour and music by Jermaine Rideout & Soul Serious. At 5:00 PM, hosts Dr. LaTonya Baker and celebrity Misty Blanco will lead an awards celebration recognizing outstanding community leaders in nine categories, including Youth Activist, Voice of Justice, and Community Stabilizer. Over 935 public votes determined this year’s honorees.

Special recognitions will be presented to Paul Briley, Dr. Melina Reimann Abdullah, and James “Mahmood” Watkins, alongside Lifetime Achievement Awards. Performers include Kat the Poet, Orion Meadows, King Kamonzi, Donalja James, and headliner Keith Wallace, with a guest appearance by hip-hop icon Kurtis Blow.

This year’s weekend is made possible by Platinum Sponsors including Breaking Barriers Mentoring Inc., All of Us or None Wisconsin & National, The Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Homage, Casablanca Restaurant, Thee Three Inc., The Poor People’s Army, Black Lives Matter Grassroots, and more. To see the full list of sponsors, visit:

Fallen Legacy Gallery Walk: https://www.fallenlegacyartwalk.com/

Justice Ball: https://justiceball0.wixsite.com/website-2

Media Contact:

Minister Caliph Muab’El

Executive Director, Breaking Barriers Mentoring, Inc.

President, All of Us or None Wisconsin

608-566-6773 | ourjusticeball@gmail.com