Video Streaming Software Market 2030: Engaging Audiences Through Live Events

The global video streaming software market was valued at USD 12.52 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 34.67 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2030. The growing consumer preference for video-on-demand (VoD) services, which provide convenience and flexibility, is a major factor driving this expansion.

The widespread adoption of smart devices and improvements in internet infrastructure, especially the global rollout of 5G networks, have transformed the streaming experience by enabling faster, smoother, and more accessible streaming across various devices. Live streaming is also gaining traction in industries such as gaming, sports, and e-commerce, where real-time audience interaction is essential. Additionally, sectors like education and healthcare are increasingly using video streaming through e-learning platforms and telehealth services. In the corporate world, video solutions are widely adopted for internal communication, webinars, and training programs. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into video analytics and recommendation engines further enriches user experience and boosts engagement. Moreover, the growing use of cloud-based platforms, which offer scalability and flexibility, has expanded video streaming access to businesses of all sizes. Together, these factors are driving the market’s steady growth.

The shift to remote work, virtual learning, and online interaction accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic has further propelled demand. This growth is supported by increased internet penetration, advancements in mobile technology, and adoption of 4G/5G networks. As digital transformation continues across industries, the video streaming software market is well-positioned for sustained expansion fueled by technological progress and increasing applications.

Technological innovations—particularly in cloud computing, AI, and 5G—are set to redefine content streaming and consumption. AI will play a critical role in personalizing content and enhancing video analytics, offering more customized user experiences and increasing engagement. The rise of mobile streaming, driven by growing high-speed internet availability in emerging markets, represents another significant growth avenue. Additionally, growing emphasis on content security and rights management will lead to advances in video encryption and protection technologies. The ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) model is expected to expand as more consumers opt for free, ad-supported content, especially in emerging economies. Overall, the video streaming software market is poised for robust growth, fueled by rising demand from both consumers and businesses as video becomes a dominant medium for communication and content delivery worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

In 2023, North America dominated the video streaming software market with the largest revenue share, exceeding 34.0%. The surge in demand for e-learning platforms, particularly due to recent global events, has significantly impacted the market in this region, with educational institutions increasingly using video streaming software for online course delivery.

The U.S. market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2024 to 2030.

By component, the software segment held the largest revenue share of over 64.0% in 2023. The increasing popularity of Video-on-Demand (VoD) and live streaming services is fueling demand for advanced software solutions, as consumers seek instant access to content through platforms like Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube Live.

By deployment type, the cloud segment accounted for the largest revenue share, over 74.0% in 2023. The cost-efficiency of cloud-based streaming solutions, which eliminates the need for costly on-premises infrastructure, makes this deployment model highly attractive to businesses.

In terms of streaming type, the Video on Demand (VoD) segment led the market with over 65.0% revenue share in 2023 and is expected to remain dominant through 2030. The growth of subscription-based services has been a key driver for this segment.

Market Size & Forecast:

2023 Market Size: USD 12.52 Billion

USD 12.52 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 34.67 Billion

USD 34.67 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 16.4%

16.4% Largest Market in 2023: North America

Key Company Insights:

Leading companies in the video streaming software sector are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as product innovation, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their market positions:

In September 2024, Brightcove launched the Brightcove AI Suite, incorporating advanced AI tools like the AI Content Multiplier and AI Universal Translator to automate and optimize video production. Collaborations with major tech firms such as AWS and Google enhance customer efficiency and content monetization, while prioritizing data security.

In July 2023, Kaltura upgraded its cloud TV and streaming platform using cross-device react-native technology, delivering a more innovative user experience and enabling personalized product add-ons to boost engagement and revenue.

In April 2023, Akamai Technologies introduced new cloud computing capabilities to enhance live and on-demand video delivery, focusing on optimizing performance, scalability, and security—especially for sports and entertainment content—at the 2023 NAB Show.

Leading Video Streaming Software Companies:

The following companies are key players holding significant market shares and influencing industry trends:

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kaltura

Brightcove Inc.

Vimeo

Haivision

Edgio

Panopto

Wowza Media Systems

Dacast

Akamai Technologies

Conclusion:

The global video streaming software market is poised for substantial growth, with its value expected to nearly triple from USD 12.52 billion in 2023 to USD 34.67 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust CAGR of 16.4%. This expansion is driven by increasing consumer demand for on-demand content, enhanced streaming technologies like 5G, and the growing application of video streaming in education, healthcare, gaming, and enterprise communications. The market benefits from technological advances in AI, cloud computing, and mobile connectivity, which are enabling personalized, secure, and scalable streaming solutions. North America currently leads the market, supported by high adoption rates of e-learning and remote work technologies, while emerging regions offer strong growth potential. As video continues to dominate as a communication and entertainment medium, video streaming software providers are well-positioned to capitalize on expanding opportunities across consumer and business segments worldwide.