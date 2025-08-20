Europe Veterinarians Market 2030: Innovations in Veterinary Diagnostics

The Europe veterinarians market was valued at USD 17.66 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 32.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.56% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors contributing to this growth include rising demand for veterinary specialists, increased utilization of veterinary services, corporatization of veterinary practices, pet humanization, and growing pet-related spending. For example, in February 2023, the veterinary clinic of Dr. Paulus in Saarbrücken, Germany, became part of the IVC Evidensia DACH Group. Similarly, in November 2022, the small animal practice of Dr. Angela Schulenburg and Dr. Guido Spitz in Eutin, Germany, also merged with IVC Evidensia, highlighting ongoing consolidation trends in the sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic initially had a negative impact on the market due to clinic closures, restricted access, and a drop in demand for non-urgent services. Some practices reported reduced revenues due to fewer patient visits and the postponement of elective procedures. Veterinary professionals also experienced elevated stress and emotional strain due to increased workloads and uncertainties during the pandemic. Additionally, veterinary education faced disruptions as institutions shifted to remote learning, affecting practical training. However, the market began to recover steadily in 2021, with underlying growth drivers remaining intact.

A major growth factor is the rising demand for veterinarians with advanced skills in specialized areas such as orthopedics, cardiology, oncology, dentistry, and exotic animal medicine. Veterinary medicine has undergone substantial advancements in diagnostics, treatment, and surgical techniques. Veterinarians now pursue postgraduate training and continuing education programs to gain specialization. Vimian, a leading European animal health company, supports professional development through education and training sessions, with over 11,000 veterinary professionals participating in its programs in 2022.

Technological progress is also shaping the market. Tools like digital medical records, telemedicine platforms, remote monitoring devices, and advanced imaging are enhancing veterinary care delivery and improving client engagement. Veterinarians are adopting these innovations to expand their service offerings. In 2022, UK-based Pets at Home reported conducting over 95,000 remote consultations annually via its telehealth division, with strong growth in demand for virtual consultations, triage, and ancillary veterinary services.

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Veterinarians Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Germany led the Europe veterinarians market in 2022 with a revenue share of over 20%, driven by a high pet and livestock population, increased demand for veterinary care, and a rising need in areas like R&D and regulatory affairs.

The private sector dominated the market with over 50% share in 2022. This is attributed to increased corporatization and the formation of larger veterinary practice groups employing a broad base of professionals.

By age group, veterinarians aged 40–60 years accounted for more than 45% of the market in 2022. Meanwhile, the <40 years group is expected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of over 8%, through 2030. According to a 2019 study published in the Irish Veterinary Journal (2022), this age group comprised the highest number of registered veterinary professionals in Ireland.

Based on animal type, the companion animals segment represented the largest market share in 2022. The livestock segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 8%, driven by increasing pet ownership, rising pet care spending, awareness about animal health, and the demand for meat and dairy products.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 17.66 Billion

USD 17.66 Billion 2030 Forecasted Market Size: USD 32.2 Billion

USD 32.2 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 7.56%

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The Europe veterinarians market is on a robust growth path, supported by several converging factors such as increased demand for veterinary specialization, rising pet ownership, technological advancements, and growing corporate consolidation within the veterinary sector. While the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily slowed market activity, long-term fundamentals remain strong, with education, innovation, and digital transformation playing pivotal roles in shaping the future of veterinary care.

Germany leads the region, while private practices and specialized services dominate the landscape. As veterinary services continue to evolve with changing demographics, increased pet humanization, and greater investment in animal healthcare, the market is expected to remain dynamic and competitive through 2030.