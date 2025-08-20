HVDC Transmission Market Growth Prospects Through 2030 and Beyond

The global HVDC transmission market size was estimated at USD 11.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 16.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing demand for efficient long-distance power transmission is driving market growth.

HVDC technology delivers lower transmission losses over long distances compared to traditional alternating current (AC) systems, making it an ideal solution for transporting large amounts of electricity from remote renewable energy sites to urban centers. For instance, China’s West-East Electricity Transfer Project uses HVDC to transmit hydroelectric power across distances exceeding 2,000 kilometers.

The rising need for grid interconnections and supergrid development is further boosting adoption. HVDC enables asynchronous grid connections, facilitating cross-border power trading between regions operating at different frequencies. This is especially significant in Europe, where projects such as the North Sea Wind Power Hub aim to create an interconnected offshore grid linking multiple countries. Such initiatives enhance energy security, support renewable integration, and foster cross-border market efficiency.

Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in expanding HVDC applications. The development of voltage-source converters (VSC) has made HVDC viable for smaller-scale projects, offering greater flexibility and advanced control features. Furthermore, innovations in HVDC circuit breakers and emerging multi-terminal HVDC systems are paving the way for more resilient and adaptive power grids. These advancements position HVDC as a critical technology for utilities and grid operators modernizing transmission infrastructure.

Key Market Highlights:

Asia Pacific dominated and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 53.0% in 2023.

The HVDC transmission market in Japan is experiencing significant growth.

By technology, the voltage source converter (VSC) segment registered the largest revenue share of over 53.0% in 2023.

By type, the overhead segment accounted for the highest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2023.

Market Performance:

2023 Market Size: USD 11.98 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 16.02 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 4.5%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The HVDC transmission market is highly competitive, with global leaders and regional players focusing on technological expertise to strengthen their presence. Competition is shaped by innovation, cost-effectiveness, project execution, and after-sales support. As nations invest in renewable energy capacity and modernize power infrastructure, companies are pursuing R&D initiatives, global expansion, and strategic alliances to secure market share.

Key Companies:

Transgrid Solutions Inc.

C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering Co., Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

Double Engineering Company

ATCO Electric Ltd.

Hvdc Technologies Ltd.

Conclusion

The HVDC transmission market is set for steady growth, driven by rising energy demand, renewable integration, and the need for efficient long-distance power transfer. With projects focusing on cross-border interconnections, offshore wind integration, and modernization of existing grids, HVDC is becoming an essential technology for the global energy transition. Continuous innovations in converters, circuit breakers, and multi-terminal systems will further enhance flexibility and resilience, positioning HVDC as a cornerstone of next-generation power infrastructure. As governments and utilities prioritize clean energy and grid stability, the market is expected to witness sustained expansion, offering significant opportunities for both established players and new entrants.