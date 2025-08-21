Military Electro-optical And Infrared Systems Market Industry Outlook

The global military electro-optical and infrared systems market size was estimated at USD 8.25 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. Rising demand for advanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities is a key driver of market growth.

As geopolitical tensions intensify and asymmetric warfare becomes more common, military forces require enhanced situational awareness to effectively detect, track, and respond to potential threats. EO/IR systems are increasingly used across aircraft, naval vessels, and ground vehicles due to their ability to perform in low visibility, challenging weather, and night-time conditions, making them indispensable for modern defense operations.

The emphasis on precision targeting and intelligence gathering is also accelerating the adoption of EO/IR systems. Moreover, emerging technologies and applications are creating new opportunities for expansion. The rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones for surveillance missions is driving demand for integrated EO/IR systems. Additionally, the development of space-based EO/IR solutions for missile defense and early-warning capabilities is opening new growth avenues. With militaries worldwide investing in electronic warfare and cyber defense, EO/IR technologies are expected to play an increasingly critical role in future combat strategies.

Key Market Highlights:

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 36.85% in 2023.

By application, the surveillance and reconnaissance segment led with a share of 46.54% in 2023.

By imaging technology, the electro-optical (EO) systems segment accounted for 45.30% in 2023.

By cooling technology, the cooled systems segment held a share of 54.3% in 2023.

By sensor technology, the staring segment captured 59.5% of the market in 2023.

Market Performance:

2023 Market Size: USD 8.25 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.86 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.2%

North America: Largest Market in 2023

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The market is witnessing significant innovation, with major players focusing on R&D, product development, and strategic collaborations to enhance EO/IR system capabilities. Companies such as Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman are making substantial investments to strengthen their market positions.

For example, in April 2023, Teledyne FLIR launched 24 new models under its Boston+ longwave infrared (LWIR) thermal product line, aimed at expanding EO/IR applications in unmanned aircraft systems. Such initiatives highlight the industry’s push toward advanced, multi-platform EO/IR solutions that improve operational effectiveness in defense missions.

Key Companies:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Leonardo S.p.A.

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Conclusion

The military EO/IR systems market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising global security concerns, the demand for advanced surveillance capabilities, and the integration of these systems into UAVs, naval, and space-based platforms. Continuous innovation, combined with strategic investments by leading defense contractors, will ensure EO/IR technologies remain central to modern and future military operations.