Network Emulator Market Insights Highlight Opportunities for 2030

The global network emulator market size was estimated at USD 267.0 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 446.9 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is driven by the rapid adoption of cloud computing and the migration of critical applications and services to cloud environments.

As enterprises transition workloads to the cloud, ensuring optimal application performance under diverse network conditions has become a key challenge. Network emulators allow organizations to simulate real-world network scenarios, such as bandwidth limitations and latency, enabling them to detect and resolve potential performance bottlenecks before deployment. This proactive approach ensures seamless cloud adoption, fueling demand for network emulation solutions.

The increasing importance of cybersecurity testing and training further accelerates market growth. With cyberattacks becoming more frequent and sophisticated, organizations need to validate the resilience of their networks and security infrastructure. Network emulators provide the ability to replicate cyber threat scenarios and test defenses, helping identify vulnerabilities and strengthen security frameworks. Additionally, they are used to train cybersecurity professionals by simulating attack environments and practicing incident response in controlled setups. This growing focus on cybersecurity preparedness is significantly contributing to market expansion.

The rising reliance on remote work and virtual collaboration tools is another major growth driver. With hybrid work models becoming mainstream, businesses are prioritizing solutions that ensure reliable network performance. Network emulators play a vital role in testing and optimizing VPNs and remote access technologies, enabling smooth communication and high productivity across distributed teams. As remote work solidifies as a long-term trend, the adoption of advanced network emulation solutions is expected to increase further.

Key Market Highlights:

North America dominated the global market in 2023.

By offering, the software segment led the market and accounted for 53.9% of global revenue in 2023.

By technology, the IoT segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023.

By test, the application testing segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023.

By application, the telecommunication segment accounted for a significant market revenue share in 2023.

Download a free sample PDF of the Network Emulator Market Intelligence Study from Grand View Research.

Market Performance:

2023 Market Size: USD 267.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 446.9 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.7%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The network emulator market is highly competitive, with key players including VIAVI Solutions Inc., Apposite Technologies, Calnex Solutions, Polaris Networks, InterWorking Labs, Inc., and others. Leading companies are pursuing strategies such as new product development, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and agreements to strengthen their market position.

In June 2024, Calnex Solutions launched the SNE-X, a next-generation network emulator featuring 400GbE interfaces. Designed for AI infrastructure and high-performance computing networks, the Calnex SNE-X 400G provides advanced testing and controllable, repeatable emulation capabilities. This innovation highlights the ongoing technological advancements reshaping the network emulator market.

Key Companies:

Keysight Technologies

Spirent Communications

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

Apposite Technologies

Calnex Solutions

Polaris Networks

PacketStorm Communications, Inc.

Aukua Systems Inc.

InterWorking Labs, Inc.

GigaNet Systems

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global network emulator market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by cloud migration, the need for cybersecurity readiness, and the widespread adoption of remote work solutions. Ongoing innovation, particularly in high-performance and AI-driven network emulation, will continue to reshape the market landscape, with leading players leveraging advanced technologies to meet the evolving demands of enterprises worldwide.