Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market 2030: Tech Innovations Fuel Growth

Welding Fume Extraction Equipment Market Overview

The global welding fume extraction equipment market was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by rising awareness of health risks associated with welding fumes, which has led to the implementation of stricter safety regulations globally. These measures are increasing the demand for effective fume extraction solutions across industrial sectors.

Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role, improving the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of fume extraction systems. As a result, these innovations are attracting adoption across a broad range of industries. Additionally, rapid industrialization in emerging markets and the growing use of automated welding processes further propel market growth, as companies strive to create safer workplaces.

Welding fume extraction equipment includes systems designed to capture and remove harmful fumes produced during welding operations, helping to maintain a safe work environment. The market’s expansion is influenced by several interconnected factors. There is a global push to enforce occupational health and safety standards, prompting industries to adopt advanced fume extraction systems to mitigate respiratory and other health hazards for workers.

Moreover, the industry is benefiting from technological innovations such as improved fan designs, advanced filtration media, and smart control systems. These upgrades make extraction systems more effective and reliable, contributing significantly to market growth. The increasing demand for welding in industries like automotive, construction, and manufacturing is also boosting the need for efficient fume control solutions.

In parallel, there is a noticeable shift toward smart and automated extraction systems with real-time monitoring and IoT connectivity. These technologies enable better air quality management and energy efficiency, enhancing overall system performance.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific led the global market, accounting for 36.6% of revenue in 2024 , driven by fast-paced industrialization and urban development that has accelerated construction activity and infrastructure development.

led the global market, accounting for , driven by fast-paced industrialization and urban development that has accelerated construction activity and infrastructure development. China emerged as the leading country in the Asia Pacific market, contributing the largest share in 2024.

emerged as the leading country in the Asia Pacific market, contributing the largest share in 2024. By product, the mobile units segment dominated with a 45.7% revenue share in 2024 , owing to their portability and adaptability, especially for small-scale and medium-duty welding applications.

dominated with a , owing to their portability and adaptability, especially for small-scale and medium-duty welding applications. By industry, the automotive segment held the highest market share at 25.1% in 2024 , due to the industry’s heavy reliance on welding and the need to comply with stringent health and safety standards.

held the highest market share at , due to the industry’s heavy reliance on welding and the need to comply with stringent health and safety standards. By application, the arc welding segment accounted for 44.7% of revenue in 2024, supported by its widespread use in sectors such as construction and automotive, where high-quality welding is essential.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 2.07 Billion

: USD 2.07 Billion 2030 Forecast : USD 2.92 Billion

: USD 2.92 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 5.9%

: 5.9% Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Company Insights

Leading players in the welding fume extraction equipment market are focused on R&D, product innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market positions.

Lincoln Electric offers a broad portfolio of fume extraction systems—including portable, stationary, and engineered solutions—focused on improving workplace safety and regulatory compliance.

offers a broad portfolio of fume extraction systems—including portable, stationary, and engineered solutions—focused on improving workplace safety and regulatory compliance. Donaldson Company, Inc. specializes in industrial filtration, manufacturing energy-efficient portable and stationary extraction systems designed to remove hazardous fumes in sectors like automotive and manufacturing.

Other Key Companies Include:

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC

Kemper Gmbh

Bomaksan Industrial Air Filtration Systems San. Tic. A.S.

Sentry Air Systems, Inc.

Filcar

ABICOR BINZEL

ESTA Extraction Technology

Air Cleaning Specialists, Inc.

Conclusion

The welding fume extraction equipment market is experiencing steady growth, supported by increasing regulatory pressure, technological innovations, and expanding industrial applications. The push for safer workplaces, especially in emerging economies, is accelerating adoption. As industries modernize their welding operations with automation and smart monitoring, the demand for efficient, mobile, and intelligent fume extraction solutions is expected to continue rising through 2030.