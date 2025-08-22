Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Driven by Rising Demand for Oral Care Products

The global mouth ulcer treatment market size was valued at USD 1.52 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.06 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Mouth ulcers are painful lesions that appear on the mucous membranes of the mouth. Factors such as the growing use of synthetic ingredients in products like toothpaste and increasing reliance on unhealthy lifestyles—including high consumption of junk food and tobacco—are fueling the market demand. The rising prevalence of dental and oral health conditions further accelerates the need for effective treatment products.

Despite the high incidence rate, many people adopt a casual attitude toward ulcers, often overlooking treatment, which can result in severe complications such as oral cancer. To address this, healthcare professionals are undertaking awareness campaigns and conducting tests to highlight the importance of early treatment. This proactive approach is expected to shape market growth positively.

Market players are also focusing on product innovations and partnerships to meet rising demand. For instance, in September 2022, Mucocort AB partnered with Aurena Laboratories to produce an MDR class II oral patch that aids in pain relief and promotes natural healing for patients suffering from aphthous stomatitis. Similarly, in August 2022, ICPA Health Products Ltd introduced its Trioplast anti-ulcer dental paste, formulated with triamcinolone acetonide, to treat a wide range of ulcerative and inflammatory oral conditions.

The increasing geriatric population is a significant growth driver, as older individuals are more susceptible to ulcers due to declining immunity. According to World Population Prospects 2022, the global population aged 65 years and above is projected to increase from 10% in 2022 to 16% by 2050. Moreover, the population aged 80 years and above is estimated to triple from 143 million in 2020 to 426 million by 2050.

Lifestyle habits such as tobacco use further add to the burden. The WHO reported in 2020 that around 22.3% of the global population consumed tobacco products, with over 80% of users residing in low- and middle-income countries. Tobacco use not only contributes to the occurrence of ulcers but also slows recovery. Additionally, recurrent aphthous ulcers affect more than 25% of the global population, according to the NCBI, further emphasizing the need for effective treatment.

However, in many developing and underdeveloped economies, limited awareness and high reliance on home remedies such as honey, clove oil, and saltwater restrict market growth. These low-cost alternatives, while traditional, often delay proper medical treatment.

Order a free sample PDF of the Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest revenue share of 35.2% in 2022.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

By formulation, the market is segmented into sprays, mouthwash, gels, and lozenges.

By drug class, analgesics and corticosteroids dominated the market in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1.52 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 2.06 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 3.9%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the global mouth ulcer treatment market include:

Blistex, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

3M

Colgate-Palmolive Company

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global mouth ulcer treatment market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising oral health concerns, an aging population, and the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. While challenges such as limited awareness and reliance on home remedies remain, increasing initiatives by healthcare professionals, combined with innovations and strategic collaborations by market players, are expected to boost adoption of advanced treatment solutions. The future of the market lies in bridging the awareness gap, expanding access to effective treatments, and addressing the growing global burden of oral health issues.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com