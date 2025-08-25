Pioneering Renewable Energy Advancements at SMART ENERGY WEEK [September] 2025

Tokyo, Japan, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — With its goal of continuous innovation, RX Japan proudly announces the return of SMART ENERGY WEEK, set to be held on September 17-19, 2025, at the Makuhari Messe in Japan. This dynamic event will unite global leaders in renewable energy, offering professionals a platform to discover groundbreaking technologies, gain actionable insights, and forge impactful collaborations to drive the energy sector forward.

Renowned as a catalyst for innovation in the renewable energy sector, this event serves as a global hub where ideas meet solutions and challenges ignite advancements. This premier event is pivotal for industry professionals seeking to stay ahead in a rapidly transforming landscape, offering a platform to address the pressing energy demands of today while shaping the sustainable solutions of tomorrow.

With its commitment to fostering collaboration and delivering actionable insights, the event underscores its importance as a driving force for progress across the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors.

A Global Gathering of Renewable Energy Leaders

Positioned as the leading global stage for renewable energy professionals, SMART ENERGY WEEK [September] will showcase a remarkable lineup of exhibitors and speakers from around the world.

Attendees will gain an exclusive look at the latest advancements in technologies like hydrogen and fuel cells, solar energy, wind power, rechargeable batteries, and smart grids, showcased by over 500 prominent exhibitors, including industry leaders and innovators such as Kawasaki, Daigas Group, Suzuki, Mitsubishi, and the Japan Wind Energy Association.

Expert-Led Sessions and Conference Programmes for Energy Professionals

Keynote speeches spanning the three-day event will cover topics such as the impacts of climate change on energy, the transition to circular economies, and strategies for managing decarbonisation to achieve 2050 carbon neutrality goals.

These sessions will feature renowned experts from the hydrogen and fuel cell sectors, including Takayoshi Omae from ITER Organisation, Mohit Singh from QuantumScape Corp., Shuichi Togasawa from Honda R&D Co., Ltd., and Takahiro Ishii from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry. Together, they will lead engaging discussions on industry challenges, technological breakthroughs, and sustainability objectives.

Attendees can also take advantage of 100 conference sessions led by renowned experts and panellists. This year’s show features four brand-new special exhibit areas, each spotlighting revolutionary advancements:

FUSION POWER WORLD highlights next-generation nuclear fusion technologies shaping the future of energy.

BIPV WORLD showcases innovations in building-integrated photovoltaics, merging solar energy seamlessly with architecture.

Floating Offshore Wind World unlocks the potential of floating technology to advance offshore wind power.

ESS – Energy Storage System – WORLD explores cutting-edge storage technologies designed to power grids more efficiently.

Networking Sessions to Foster Meaningful Connections

SMART ENERGY WEEK is not just about technology; it’s about fostering connections. Attendees can look forward to structured networking sessions designed to promote collaboration and innovation. Whether you aim to forge new partnerships or stay ahead of emerging trends, this event is your gateway to the future of sustainable energy.

To find out more about the exhibitors, keynote speakers, and conference schedule, visit the official website: https://www.wsew.jp/autumn/en-gb.html#/

Secure a spot with a free entry badge and join the global energy transformation conversation: Entry Badge Registration Form