Softaken Launches Freeware PowerPoint Password Remover to Instantly Unlock Protected Presentations

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken Software, a leading company in the field of data recovery and email management software development, today announced the launch of its latest freeware PowerPoint Password Remover Tool. This is a revolutionary and completely free utility, developed specifically for users who want to access password-protected or locked MS PowerPoint presentations (PPT/PPTX files) without any hassle.

The challenge of password protection in the digital age

In today’s time, people resort to password protection to keep their important presentation files safe. But many times users either forget the password or they get old documents from the team/organization, for which the password is not available to open. In such a situation, it becomes very difficult to access the presentation data. Softaken new tool has brought a simple and safe solution to this problem.

Key Features of Softaken Freeware PowerPoint Password Remover

Instant Password Removal: The tool makes PPT and PPTX files accessible by instantly removing any type of password.

All Versions Supported The utility supports all versions of Microsoft PowerPoint, such as 2003, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, and even the latest 2021 presentation files.

Free and Easy to Use. It is available completely free of cost and comes with a very easy interface, even for non-technical users.

Data Safety: The presentation content, slides, graphics, animations, and formatting remain completely safe while removing the password.

Windows Support: The tool works flawlessly on all platforms, including Windows 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7.

What did the Softaken spokesperson say?

Speaking on the launch, a Softaken spokesperson said:

“We understand that password-protected presentations can sometimes be a big challenge for users, especially when they want to quickly access the file during an important meeting, training session or business presentation. Our Freeware PowerPoint Password Remover is a quick and easy solution to this problem. Since this tool is completely free, we want everyone to be able to use it at no cost and increase their productivity.”

Who is this tool useful for?

Students who want to access old project presentations.

Professionals who need password-protected PPT files from the office.

Business users who need to access old documents from their team but don’t have the password.

Teachers and trainers who want to quickly access training content or lecture presentations.

Availability

Softaken Freeware PowerPoint Password Remover is now available for free download on the company’s official website (www.softaken.com).

About Softaken

Softaken Software has been a trusted name in the field of data management, email recovery and conversion tools for many years. The company’s aim has always been to provide simple, easy-to-use and affordable software solutions. Softaken has so far developed several reliable tools for Outlook, Exchange Server, NSF, EML, MBOX, PDF, and other file formats.

With this launch, Softaken has once again demonstrated its commitment to making technology simple and accessible to the general public.