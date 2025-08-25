CHETU WINS 2025 SILVER STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARD® FOR COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Sunrise, FL, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solution provider, won the 2025 Silver Stevie® Company of the Year Award in the Large Computer Software category at the 22nd Annual International Business Awards® today.

This award marks the second Stevie® honor Chetu has earned in 2025, including a Bronze American Business Awards®, and the 12th since 2020.

“We are always honored when the Stevies® recognize our commitment to excellence,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu. “For a quarter century, Chetu has dedicated itself to delivering the most innovative software solutions to businesses.

“Since late last year, leading analyst firms such as Omdia, Everest Group, and ISG have recognized our AI and data intelligence expertise,” Khatri added. “Just recently, CRN named us a finalist in the Best AI Solution Provider category of its Best of Channel awards.”

The Stevie® International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide—public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small—are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.

“The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence,” said Stevie® Awards President Maggie Miller. “Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition and look forward to honoring them on stage in Lisbon on 10 October.”

To learn more about Chetu’s AI expertise, please visit its Analyst Page here.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.