DiGi MARK Launches Industry-Focused Digital Marketing Courses in Jabalpur

Jabalpur, India, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — DiGi MARK – A Premier Digital Marketing Training Institute has announced the launch of its next batch of advanced, job-oriented digital marketing courses aimed at empowering students, entrepreneurs, and working professionals with cutting-edge digital skills. Recognised as a leading digital marketing institute in India, DiGi MARK continues to set benchmarks in hands-on education and placement support.

Located in the heart of digital marketing in Jabalpur, the institute offers a wide range of specialisations, including SEO, Social Media Marketing, Google Ads, Content Creation, Blogging, Affiliate Marketing, and Email Automation. The courses are designed keeping in mind industry demand and are delivered through interactive classroom sessions with practical assignments on live projects.

“Our mission at DiGi MARK is to bridge the skill gap in India’s growing digital economy,” said the Director of DiGi MARK. “Students not only learn the fundamentals of digital marketing but also develop real-world experience that makes them employable from day one.”

Key highlights of DiGi MARK digital marketing programme include:

Practical training on live tools and campaigns

Certifications from Google, HubSpot, Meta, and DiGi MARK

Personal mentorship from experienced industry professionals

100% placement assistance and internship opportunities

Separate modules for students, entrepreneurs, and freelancers

DiGi MARK has trained over 3,000+ learners to date and is known for its personalised teaching style and strong connections with agencies and companies across India. With the digital advertising industry expected to cross ₹35,000 crore in 2025, there has never been a better time to build a career in this field.

Admissions are now open for the new offline batch in Jabalpur. Interested candidates can register online or visit the institute for a free counselling session.

About DiGi MARK:

DiGi MARK – A Premier Digital Marketing Training Institute is one of the most trusted digital marketing institutes in India, committed to providing industry-focused training with practical exposure. Based in Jabalpur, DiGi MARK specialises in training and upskilling students in the field of SEO, SMM, SEM, Content Marketing, Blogging, and Analytics.

For media enquiries, please contact:

DiGi MARK – A Premier Digital Marketing Training Institute

Jabalpur, India

Call – 7024642408

Website – https://digimark.institute/

Email- info@digimark.institute