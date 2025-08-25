Perception meets learning: Museum of Illusions Orlando offers educational field trips



Orlando museum offers STEAM-based experiences that challenge perception, spark curiosity in students

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — With school right around the corner, Museum of Illusions Orlando is gearing up for a year full of educational experiences. The museum is offering interactive field trips designed for elementary through high school students. Each visit provides a hands-on learning experience rooted in STEAM education—science, technology, engineering, art and math—through the lens of visual perception and cognitive science.

Educators are invited to bring their students into a space where abstract concepts come to life. The Museum features more than 50 exhibits that challenge how we understand motion, geometry, light and perception. Each tour is led by trained staff, where students explore how the brain interprets visual input, linking illusions to real-world topics like cognitive neuroscience, design and philosophy. Students are encouraged to think outside the box, and to ask questions that can challenge reality.

“We designed these field trips to inspire students to think beyond the textbook,” said George Youngdahl, Director of Operations. “The Museum of Illusions Orlando is a place where curiosity thrives and science comes to life in unexpected ways. Our goal is to help educators spark wonder and critical thinking through immersive, interactive learning.”

To support the learning experience, Museum of Illusions Orlando provides classroom-ready materials including vocabulary guides, STEAM activities and creative challenges such as illusion analysis and make-your-own zoetrope.

Field trips are available year-round and are structured to align with grade-level standards and classroom objectives.

For more information, visit https://moiorlando.com.

About Museum of Illusions Orlando

Grammable, likable, shareable – Museum of Illusions Orlando brings “edutainment” and interactive fun within reach. Whether guests are looking for indoor family fun, a new take on date night, or a great time with friends, everyone will leave with unforgettable memories and one-of-a-kind photos with jaw-dropping illusions. With over 50 exhibits, Museum of Illusions Orlando, conveniently located in ICON Park, offers more eye-fooling fun under one roof than any other destination in Central Florida. Museum of Illusions is also available for group visits, field trips, and venue rentals to bring your next outing or event to life.

For operating hours and to purchase tickets online, visit https://moiorlando.com/. Museum of Illusions Orlando is located at ICON Park™, 8441 International Drive Suite #250 Orlando, Florida, 32819. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram: @museumofillusions.orlando #museumofillusionsorlando

About Enthoosia Group

Founded in 2018, the vision of Enthoosia Group is to develop and operate companies that provide memorable and exciting educational experiences while constantly evolving its activities, creating new, innovative experiences. Learn more at www.enthoosia.com.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

will@wellonscommunications.com

407-339-0879