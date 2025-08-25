Waterless Solar Panel Cleaning Robots Reshape the O&M Ecosystem for PV Power Stations

北京，中国，2025年8月25日 — / EPR Network / — 随着光伏电站在全球干旱地区持续扩张，传统的高压水清洗方式正面临严峻的水资源挑战。根据联合国环境规划署（UNEP）的最新报告，光伏组件清洗的用水量目前已占到电站总用水量的63%。在此背景下，零耗水、零污染的无水光伏组件清洗机器人正成为中东、北非等地区大型光伏电站的首选解决方案。

技术突破，引领环保革命
这些机器人采用超细纤维滚刷配合负压吸附系统，全面取代化学清洁剂。智利阿塔卡马沙漠的实地测试数据显示，单台机器人每月可节水120万升，同时防止化学污染物渗入土壤。配备毫米波雷达，这些机器人能够精准识别粉尘分布规律，清洁效率较人工提升4倍，可为1兆瓦电站减少15%-25%的年发电损耗。

经济模型验证规模应用
潜力 尽管单位成本约为20万元人民币，但麻省理工学院2025年发布的运营数据显示，在坡屋顶和漂浮光伏电站上应用这些机器人，可将清洁周期压缩至传统方法的五分之一，五年内综合成本降低86.5%。全球最大的漂浮光伏电站——位于安徽省淮南市的150兆瓦项目——现已全面部署该技术，预计每年可节省超过3000万元的运维成本。

业内分析指出，随着多传感器融合导航技术的成熟，预计到2030年，此类机器人的市场规模将超过37亿美元。国际可再生​​能源机构报告指出：“无水清洗不仅仅是技术的迭代，更是光伏产业实现全生命周期环境可持续性的关键环节。”

*注：本文数据引自2025年行业白皮书及第三方研究机构公开报告。*

