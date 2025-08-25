RX Japan Launches “Generative AI World” at NEPCON JAPAN [September] — A New Platform for Industry-Ready AI Solutions

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-08-25 — /EPR Network/ — RX Japan is set to unveil an all-new special exhibit zone, Generative AI World, at NEPCON JAPAN [September] 2025, to be held from September 17–19, 2025, at Makuhari Messe, Japan. The new feature will also be part of major concurrent shows AUTOMOTIVE WORLD [September] and Factory Innovation Week [September], spotlighting how generative AI is transforming operations across electronics, mobility, and manufacturing.

Generative AI World will showcase cutting-edge solutions in generative AI development tools, ChatGPT-integrated technologies, Large Language Models (LLMs), and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems, among other innovations. Built as a cross-sector platform, it will connect solution providers with decision-makers actively seeking to adopt AI across R&D, production, transportation, and more.

By establishing Generative AI World, RX Japan is responding to rising demand for practical AI solutions—expanding its events to align with shifting industry needs and priorities.

What to Expect at Generative AI World

The specialised area will act as a platform where exhibitors can:

Showcase their latest generative AI technologies to electronics, mobility, and factory solution providers exploring AI integration.

to electronics, mobility, and factory solution providers exploring AI integration. Demonstrate products and services live on-site , drawing visitor interest and opening direct sales conversations.

, drawing visitor interest and opening direct sales conversations. Gain new leads and exposure from the combined 33,000 visitors expected across NEPCON JAPAN, AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, and Factory Innovation Week.

Each year, a distinct population of engineers, developers, buyers, and executives attend only the September edition of these exhibitions. This exclusivity makes the 2025 edition a strategic opportunity for AI companies looking to enter or expand within the Japanese and Asia-Pacific markets.

Highlights Across NEPCON JAPAN [September]

The launch of Generative AI World will complement several other new and returning highlights across NEPCON JAPAN [September] and its concurrent shows:

Advanced Material Forum : Join seminars and visit booths showcasing the latest high-performance materials transforming product design and functionality.

: Join seminars and visit booths showcasing the latest high-performance materials transforming product design and functionality. e-Axle Disassembly Showcase & BYD EV Architecture and Cost Analysis Seminar : A hands-on, reverse-engineering demonstration of the latest EV technology, providing practical insights into component structure and cost efficiency.

: A hands-on, reverse-engineering demonstration of the latest EV technology, providing practical insights into component structure and cost efficiency. Power Device & Module Expo (new): Focused on the booming market for power devices and modules, this area gathers innovations in components, materials, and testing technologies.

(new): Focused on the booming market for power devices and modules, this area gathers innovations in components, materials, and testing technologies. Sustainable Mobility Technology Expo (SuM-TEC) (new): Inside AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, SuM-TEC will introduce eco-friendly materials, recycling solutions, and carbon-neutral technologies shaping the future of mobility.

Part of a Packed September 2025 Lineup

This year, in addition to NEPCON JAPAN’s core shows—INTERNEPCON JAPAN, ELECTRONIC COMPONENTS & MATERIALS EXPO, and the new Power Device & Module Expo—attendees can also explore concurrent events:

AUTOMOTIVE WORLD Japan [September] : Showcases EVs, mobility tech, and next-gen automotive solutions.

: Showcases EVs, mobility tech, and next-gen automotive solutions. Factory Innovation Week [September] : Features SMART FACTORY Expo, RoboDEX, GREEN FACTORY Expo, and HR Expo.

: Features SMART FACTORY Expo, RoboDEX, GREEN FACTORY Expo, and HR Expo. BATTERY JAPAN: Presents technologies and materials for rechargeable battery development and production

Presents technologies and materials for rechargeable battery development and production H2 & FC EXPO: Gathers technologies for the production, transportation, storage, and use of hydrogen.

Gathers technologies for the production, transportation, storage, and use of hydrogen. CIRCULAR ECONOMY EXPO: Brings together technologies for circular design, sustainable materials, and resource recovery.

Limited Exhibit Space Available – Apply Now

Exhibitor slots for Generative AI World are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Apply early to engage with decision-makers from Japan’s top electronics, automotive, and smart manufacturing companies—many of whom attend only the September edition.

For exhibitor inquiries: https://bit.ly/NEPCONJapanSeptemberExhibitors.