U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market: Bridging Gaps in Patient Engagement

U.S. Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) Market Overview

The U.S. remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) market was valued at USD 386.89 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 969.8 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, the rise of telehealth and telemedicine, and ongoing technological advancements in wearables and mobile health devices.

AI-powered RTM platforms are enhancing care delivery by providing more accurate, personalized, and efficient monitoring of therapeutic progress. These systems leverage data analytics, machine learning, and real-time feedback, improving both patient outcomes and provider workflows.

Role of Wearable Technology and Connected Devices

The development of advanced wearable devices, health sensors, and connected health platforms is a significant contributor to the market’s expansion. Modern wearables are now capable of tracking critical health parameters such as heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory function, and glucose levels with increased accuracy and reliability.

As these devices become more accessible, user-friendly, and affordable, their integration with mobile apps and cloud platforms allows for seamless data transmission, real-time insights, and enhanced communication between patients and healthcare providers.

Cost-Effectiveness and Preventive Care

Remote therapeutic monitoring plays a vital role in reducing hospital visits, emergency care, and readmissions, offering considerable cost savings for both healthcare systems and insurers. By enabling continuous monitoring, RTM allows clinicians to intervene earlier, which helps prevent complications and reduces dependence on costlier interventions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Infrastructure & Adoption: The U.S. RTM market is witnessing strong growth due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, ongoing technological progress, and rising adoption of telemedicine and telehealth platforms.

The U.S. RTM market is witnessing strong growth due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, ongoing technological progress, and rising adoption of telemedicine and telehealth platforms. By Deployment Mode: The web & cloud-based segment accounted for 73.65% of the market in 2024, and is projected to grow at the fastest rate through 2030. These systems support remote access, real-time data analysis, and facilitate continuous care by allowing providers and patients to engage from any location with internet access.

The web & cloud-based segment accounted for 73.65% of the market in 2024, and is projected to grow at the fastest rate through 2030. These systems support remote access, real-time data analysis, and facilitate continuous care by allowing providers and patients to engage from any location with internet access. By Monitoring Type: The therapeutic monitoring segment dominated in 2024, holding a 70.5% share of the market. Therapeutic monitoring enhances patient engagement by enabling real-time tracking of treatment outcomes and helping clinicians adjust care plans more effectively.

The therapeutic monitoring segment dominated in 2024, holding a 70.5% share of the market. Therapeutic monitoring enhances patient engagement by enabling real-time tracking of treatment outcomes and helping clinicians adjust care plans more effectively. By End-Use: Healthcare providers held the largest share at 42.9% in 2024, as they increasingly rely on RTM tools to manage chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. RTM strengthens patient-provider communication and supports proactive, personalized care strategies.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 386.89 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 969.8 Million

CAGR (2025-2030): 17.2%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the U.S. RTM market are actively expanding their presence through strategic initiatives such as new product launches, partnerships, and platform enhancements. These efforts aim to strengthen their market positions, improve service offerings, and reach broader patient populations. Their contributions are instrumental in accelerating the adoption of RTM technologies across various healthcare settings.

Key Players

Zimmer Biomet

Medsien, Inc.

Adhere+ Corporation

Academy Medtech Ventures

CircleLink Health Inc.

Limber Health, Inc.

HealthArc

Hero Health, Inc.

Paindrainer AB

Physitrack

KangarooHealth

Spry Therapeutics Inc.

WebExercises

Blue Marble Health

MovementRX (Functional Dimensions LLC)

HealthViewX

OneStep

IncludeHealth Inc

Force

Propeller Health (Resmed)

Conclusion

The U.S. remote therapeutic monitoring market is experiencing strong and sustained growth, fueled by the convergence of chronic disease management needs, technological innovation, and patient-centric care models. With increasing emphasis on cost-effective, preventive care and the widespread use of wearable devices and AI-driven platforms, RTM is becoming a critical component of modern healthcare delivery. As adoption continues to rise across healthcare providers and patients alike, the market is expected to reach USD 969.8 million by 2030, underscoring its growing role in transforming therapeutic care in the United States.