Welding Products Market 2030: Embracing Eco-Friendly Solutions

Welding Products Market Overview

The global welding products market was valued at USD 15.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 19.94 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing adoption of welding products across construction and industrial sectors is driven by benefits such as design flexibility, reduced structural weight, and ease of modification.

In addition, the ongoing expansion of construction and infrastructure sectors across major global economies is expected to further fuel demand. However, growth may be hindered by rising construction material costs and supply chain disruptions. Notably, the adoption of technologies like aerial measurement and 3D modeling—especially during the COVID-19 pandemic—has helped sustain market growth.

In the U.S., rising investments in public infrastructure projects are anticipated to significantly boost the demand for welding products. The U.S. government has launched various initiatives aimed at upgrading infrastructure. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDoT) announced an investment of USD 906 million through the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant program. Given the widespread application of welding in the construction sector, this anticipated growth is expected to positively impact the market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global welding products market in 2024, accounting for over 45.6% of total revenue. The region’s sustained economic growth and expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors are expected to drive construction activity and subsequently increase the demand for welding products.

By technology, the resistance welding segment contributed to more than 27.5% of the global revenue in 2024. This is largely attributed to the automotive sector’s reliance on resistance welding methods such as spot welding, seam welding, and projection welding.

By product type, the stick electrodes segment led the market with over 37.0% revenue share in 2024. Stick electrodes are widely used across various applications due to their superior corrosion resistance, high tensile strength, and ability to enhance welding strength.

By end-use, the automotive and transportation segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. This growth is supported by expanding automotive industries in key markets such as India, China, the U.S., Japan, and Germany.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 15.30 Billion

USD 15.30 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 19.94 Billion

USD 19.94 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 4.6%

4.6% Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape & Company Insights

The global welding products market features a mix of small and large vendors, leading to moderate market concentration. Rising demand for precise and reliable welding solutions continues to push manufacturers to innovate and deliver durable, cost-effective products.

Many players are also pursuing backward integration to control product quality. The focus remains on expanding product portfolios with innovative, high-performance welding solutions to meet growing customer expectations.

Recent Developments

In April 2023, Kemppi introduced the AX MIG Welder, a robotic welding solution with user-friendly controls, seamless integration, and advanced welding capabilities designed to meet demanding production needs.

In March 2023, Kemppi launched two portable welding machines—Master M 205 and Master M 323—optimized for MIG/MAG welding. These are suitable for industrial applications such as shipbuilding and repair work, and are also ideal for hobbyists.

Leading Companies in the Welding Products Market:

Colfax Corporation

Veostalpine AG

The Lincoln Electric Company

Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd.

Obara Corporation

Kiswel, Inc.

Sandvik AB

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Co., Ltd.

Kemppi Oy

Mitco Weld Products Pvt. Ltd.

Senor Metals Pvt. Ltd.

Metrode Products Ltd.

Ador Welding Limited

Conclusion

The welding products market is set for steady growth, with its size projected to rise from USD 15.30 billion in 2024 to USD 19.94 billion by 2030. This growth is fueled by infrastructure development, increased construction activity, and technological advancements. Despite challenges like material costs and supply chain issues, innovations in welding technology and increased public sector investments—particularly in the U.S. and Asia Pacific—are expected to drive the market forward over the forecast period.