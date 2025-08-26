Frozen Dough Market: Tasty Trends to Watch in 2022-2030

The global frozen dough market was valued at USD 20,989.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32,777.3 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. A primary driver of market growth is the increasing global consumption of bakery products, which has led to a rising demand for frozen dough due to its convenience and ease of preparation.

The expansion of the processed food industry has further contributed to the rapid growth of the frozen or refrigerated dough segment. Frozen dough offers an extended shelf life and helps reduce preparation time and effort, making it a preferred option in both household and commercial settings.

The COVID-19 pandemic, while disrupting many industries, had a positive impact on the frozen dough market, particularly within the retail sector. As lockdowns and restrictions reshaped consumer habits, frozen food sales rose sharply. Consumers increasingly turned to frozen meals and bakery items for convenience and long shelf life during periods of uncertainty. According to the American Frozen Food Institute (AFFI), frozen food sales increased by 21% in 2020, indicating a significant shift in consumer behavior. This trend bolstered demand for frozen dough, especially for items like pizza and bread, and is expected to continue supporting market growth throughout the forecast period.

Order a free sample PDF of the Frozen Dough Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the dominant share of the global market in 2021, accounting for more than 39.80% of total revenue. This strong regional performance is attributed to high consumer demand, widespread availability of ready-to-cook products, and a large population of working professionals, all contributing to increased frozen dough usage.

By product type, the bread segment led the market in 2021, capturing over 37.00% of the total revenue. This dominance is driven by the global popularity of bread and the time-saving benefits of frozen bread dough, which is quick to prepare and widely used in both homes and commercial kitchens.

In terms of distribution channels, the food services segment was the leading contributor in 2021, accounting for more than 67.00% of overall revenue. This trend is expected to continue due to the food service sector’s reliance on ready-made solutions like frozen dough to minimize preparation time and reduce dependence on raw ingredients.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 20,989.8 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 32,777.3 Million

CAGR (2022-2030): 5.1%

North America: Largest market in 2021

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The rising demand for frozen dough has created growth opportunities for global manufacturers. In response, major players are pursuing strategies such as product innovation, strategic acquisitions, and geographic expansion.

In July 2021, Dawn Foods acquired Icopa, the largest bakery product distributor in Portugal. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Dawn Foods’ presence in Portugal and enhance its distribution network across Europe, aligning with its broader expansion strategy.

Key Players

Aryzta AG

General Mill Inc.

Guttenplan’s

Ajinomoto

Rich Products Corp.

CSM Ingredients

Campbell Soup Company

Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Gonnella Baking Company

Bridgford Foods Corp.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global frozen dough market is on a steady growth path, supported by increased consumer demand for convenient, long-lasting food solutions and the growing popularity of bakery products worldwide. The pandemic further accelerated the adoption of frozen food products, shifting consumer preferences toward easy-to-prepare, shelf-stable meals. North America continues to lead the market, while Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, offering significant expansion opportunities. With continued innovation and strategic investments by key players, the frozen dough industry is well-positioned to experience sustained growth through 2030.