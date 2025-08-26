Move To Earn Fitness Apps Market Driven by Rising Adoption of Gamified Health

The global move-to-earn fitness apps market size was valued at USD 669.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.80 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is driven by rising health awareness, the growing penetration of smartphones and wearable devices, and their increasing integration into corporate wellness programs.

Additionally, the availability of financial incentives and rewards, such as coupons or cryptocurrency for completing fitness tasks, further fuels adoption. For instance, Sweatcoin provides users with cryptocurrency rewards for walking.

Wearable fitness devices play a key role by tracking and compiling user activity data and syncing it with mobile fitness applications. According to a 2023 NIH report, nearly one in three Americans use wearables such as wristbands and smartwatches to monitor health and fitness. Supporting this trend, the International Data Corporation (IDC) reported that in Q3 2023, global wearable device shipments rose by 2.6% year-on-year, reaching 148.4 million units—a new third-quarter record. This demand for wearables strongly supports market expansion.

Other factors contributing to growth include higher healthcare expenditure, the rising prevalence of obesity, and the growing population of athletes who encourage the development of new workout models. For example, CDC data shows that in 23 U.S. states, more than one in three adults (35%) are obese. Furthermore, the rollout of 3G, 4G, and 5G infrastructure in developed regions is also driving the market forward.

Smartphones have evolved into essential fitness tools beyond communication and entertainment, offering users convenient mobile applications that help monitor health and fitness. With increasing smartphone adoption and the availability of advanced technologies, innovators are investing in mobile platforms to deliver quality healthcare solutions, allowing consumers to track fitness routines and access expert guidance directly through their devices.

The adoption of modern technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality has also transformed the fitness industry. These technologies enable individuals to maintain fitness routines at home instead of gyms while accessing diverse modes such as meditation, yoga, Zumba, aerobics, and weight training through apps.

Order a free sample PDF of the Move To Earn Fitness Apps Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the move-to-earn fitness apps market with a revenue share of 36.7% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By platform, the iOS segment held the largest share of 47.2% in 2024.

By device, smartphones dominated the market with a 66.9% revenue share in 2024.

By payment model, the freemium segment accounted for 41.1% of revenue in 2024 and is projected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 669.9 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.80 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 17.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

North America: Fastest-growing market

Key Move-to-Earn Fitness Apps Companies

Major players in the market are actively pursuing growth through product portfolio expansions, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and business footprint expansion. Leading companies include:

Fitmint

Evidation Health, Inc.

HealthyWage LLC

Sweatco Ltd

DietBet

Outside Interactive, Inc. (Map My Fitness)

Vitality

Webtec (Charity Miles)

higi SH LLC

Honeygain

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The move-to-earn fitness apps market is experiencing robust growth, supported by increasing adoption of wearables, smartphone penetration, and advanced digital technologies. With consumers becoming more health-conscious and companies offering financial rewards for fitness activities, the sector is evolving into a key driver of digital health transformation. The continued integration of AI, AR, and machine learning will further enhance user engagement, positioning move-to-earn apps as a vital component of future healthcare and wellness ecosystems.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com