HVAC Maintenance Services Market 2030: Regional Growth Trends to Watch

HVAC Maintenance Services Market Overview

The global HVAC maintenance services market was valued at USD 78.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 116.57 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The market is witnessing strong growth due to several key driving forces.

One of the primary contributors is the growing awareness among consumers and businesses regarding the benefits of regular HVAC maintenance. Proper upkeep of HVAC systems helps improve energy efficiency, extends the lifespan of equipment, and supports better indoor air quality. Well-maintained systems consume less energy and are less prone to unexpected breakdowns, helping reduce overall operational costs and downtime.

The surge in HVAC installations across the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors—fueled by global urbanization and infrastructure development—is also propelling the market. As more buildings incorporate HVAC systems, the demand for professional maintenance services has grown in parallel. Additionally, the rise of smart HVAC systems and advanced technologies has made maintenance more complex, necessitating skilled professionals to handle these sophisticated systems.

Moreover, evolving regulatory frameworks and government policies aimed at enhancing energy efficiency are further stimulating demand. Organizations that offer cost-effective, innovative, and environmentally responsible maintenance services are likely to gain a competitive advantage in this evolving market landscape.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region held a significant share of the global HVAC maintenance services market in 2023. This dominance is driven by rapid urbanization, an expanding construction sector, and the increasing demand for energy-efficient infrastructure in major economies such as China, India, and Japan. These developments have led to widespread HVAC adoption and growing reliance on ongoing maintenance services to ensure system performance.

The HVAC maintenance services market in China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2030. This growth is attributed to the country’s aggressive industrial expansion, ongoing urban development, and its focus on sustainability and energy-efficient building solutions.

By service, the repair segment accounted for 41.5% of global revenue in 2023. The need for continuous performance, system reliability, and replacement of worn components drives this segment. With time, all HVAC systems experience wear and tear, and repairs are critical to restore functionality and avoid system failures.

By product, the AC system segment led the market with a 31.1% share of global revenue in 2023. This segment’s growth is driven by increasing global temperatures, urban density, and the rising need for effective cooling solutions. Maintenance services for AC systems help optimize energy consumption, ensure long-term system performance, and improve indoor air quality.

By application, the commercial segment dominated the market with a 33.9% revenue share in 2023. The segment includes HVAC systems in office buildings, retail environments, hotels, and other commercial spaces, where reliability and efficiency are paramount. Given the complexity and scale of commercial systems, specialized maintenance services are critical to ensure operational continuity.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 78.54 Billion

USD 78.54 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 116.57 Billion

USD 116.57 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 5.8%

5.8% Largest Regional Market in 2023: Asia Pacific

Key HVAC Maintenance Services Company Insights

The market comprises both global leaders and specialized regional players who are competing through technological innovation, energy-efficient offerings, and comprehensive service portfolios.

Notable Company Highlights:

Carrier Corporation is a pioneer in HVAC system development and a global leader in maintenance solutions. The company is known for its energy-efficient and innovative products, catering to both residential and commercial markets.

Toshiba Corporation has made a strong impact in the HVAC service space with its technologically advanced climate control systems, including heat pumps, air conditioners, and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) systems, offering energy savings and reliability across different sectors.

Key HVAC Maintenance Services Companies

The following companies are key players in the global HVAC maintenance services market, collectively influencing major trends and holding significant market shares:

Carrier Corporation

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Group

Johnson Controls

Daikin

Electromechanical Maintenance Services

Bradbury Brothers Cooling, Heating, Plumbing & Electrical

AAA Filter Service

MG Cooling Solutions

Carolina Filters, Inc.

LG Service & Maintenance

Conclusion

The global HVAC maintenance services market is set for consistent growth, with revenues expected to increase from USD 78.54 billion in 2023 to USD 116.57 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 5.8%. Market expansion is driven by increased HVAC adoption across various sectors, heightened awareness of energy efficiency, and regulatory efforts supporting sustainability. The Asia Pacific region is projected to maintain its lead, supported by urbanization and construction activity. As HVAC systems grow more complex, the demand for specialized, high-quality maintenance services will continue to rise, creating new opportunities for both established players and emerging service providers.

