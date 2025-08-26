Multichannel Order Management Market Driven by Growth in Online Retail Sales

The global multichannel order management (MOM) market size was valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by rising retail sales and the rapid expansion of the online shopping industry.

The surge in e-commerce adoption and the expansion of the retail sector have significantly contributed to market growth. According to Forbes, around 20.8% of retail transactions are expected to occur online in 2023, highlighting the increasing revenue potential of e-commerce. As businesses increasingly adopt multichannel selling strategies to engage customers across multiple platforms, the demand for efficient order management solutions has intensified. These solutions enable companies to seamlessly manage orders, ensuring smooth workflows and timely fulfillment across all channels.

Multichannel selling is one of the major drivers of the MOM market. However, it introduces challenges in managing inventory and ensuring order accuracy across different channels. Multichannel order management solutions provide real-time visibility into inventory, helping businesses optimize allocation, avoid overstocking, and prevent stockouts. This results in more effective inventory management and cost savings.

At the same time, the expansion of multichannel operations raises concerns about data security and privacy. With regulations like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) imposing strict compliance requirements, businesses must implement secure practices to safeguard customer data. On the opportunity front, the integration of advanced technologies such as augmented reality (AR), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) offers MOM providers avenues to enhance customer engagement, streamline order processes, and strengthen their competitive position.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of 29.9% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

By component, the solution segment led the market with a 55.1% revenue share in 2022.

By deployment, the on-premises segment dominated with a 56.8% share in 2022.

By application, the retail & e-commerce segment held the largest share at 24.0% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 2.95 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 6.86 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 11.6%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The MOM industry is moderately fragmented, with competition intensifying as both global and regional players focus on innovation, product expansion, and acquisitions. Key players include IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, and Salesforce.com, Inc.

For example, in April 2023, Oracle introduced new capabilities in its Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to enhance supply chain planning, operational efficiency, and financial accuracy. The updates included new planning features, usage-based pricing, rebate management tools, and improvements to the quote-to-cash process. Similarly, in April 2023, Freestyle Software launched version 12 of its Multichannel Order Manager (M.O.M.), introducing enhanced security measures and becoming one of the first to achieve PCI-S3 certification.

Prominent players in the global MOM market include:

NetSuite

Magento (Adobe Commerce)

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

com, Inc.

Zoho Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Oracle Corporation

Newfold Digital Inc.

Shopify Plus

Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.

VTEX

Conclusion

The global multichannel order management market is witnessing strong growth driven by the expansion of e-commerce, the adoption of multichannel retail strategies, and the need for streamlined order and inventory management. While challenges such as data privacy regulations persist, advancements in technologies like AI, ML, and AR are creating new opportunities for businesses to optimize operations and enhance customer experiences. With North America leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is poised for significant expansion, offering ample opportunities for established players and new entrants alike.

