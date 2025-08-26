Soy Milk Market Forecast 2030: Future Prospects for Dairy-Free Milk

The global soy milk market size was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by rising consumer health awareness, increasing cases of lactose intolerance, and the growing adoption of plant-based diets.

As consumers continue to seek alternatives to dairy products, soy milk has gained popularity due to its nutritional benefits and versatility across various culinary applications. With rising awareness of health and wellness, individuals are becoming more informed about the advantages of plant-based nutrition. Plant-based diets are often perceived as healthier than conventional dairy options, which has fueled the expansion of the soy milk industry. Being low in saturated fat and cholesterol-free, soy milk appeals to individuals seeking healthier dietary choices. Additionally, it is rich in protein and essential nutrients, further strengthening its position among health-conscious consumers.

Key Market Highlights:

Asia Pacific soy milk market held the largest revenue share of 45.6% in 2024.

By product, the conventional segment dominated with a 86.9% revenue share in 2024.

By flavor, the plain/unflavored segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

By type, the unsweetened segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated with the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Performance:

2024 Market Size: USD 5.51 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.40 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

Key players in the soy milk market include Eden Foods, Organic Valley, PURE HARVEST SMART FARMS, American Soy Products, Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, SunOpta, Pacific Foods, PANOS Brands, Sanitarium, and Danone S.A.

These companies focus on product innovation, particularly in organic and flavored soy milk, to cater to evolving consumer preferences. Many emphasize sustainable sourcing and production to align with environmental concerns and rising demand for eco-friendly solutions. Additionally, expansion into emerging markets remains a key strategy to capture opportunities created by the growing popularity of plant-based diets.

Danone S.A. offers a wide range of plant-based products, including soy milk under brands such as Alpro and Silk. The company invests in innovation by introducing new flavors and formulations to meet consumer demand for nutritious and sustainable dairy alternatives.

Eden Foods is recognized for its Edensoy line of organic soy milk, emphasizing health, clean ingredients, and sustainability. The brand continues to develop eco-friendly and vegan offerings, resonating with the increasing consumer preference for environmentally responsible and health-focused products.

Key Companies:

Eden Foods

Organic Valley

PURE HARVEST SMART FARMS

American Soy Products, Inc.

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd

SunOpta

Pacific Foods

PANOS Brands

Sanitarium

Danone S.A.

Conclusion

The soy milk market is set to expand steadily, supported by rising health awareness, the growing shift toward plant-based diets, and increasing demand for dairy alternatives. With continuous product innovation and sustainable practices by leading players, the industry is well-positioned to capture new opportunities and strengthen its global presence through 2030.