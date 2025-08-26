Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Future Outlook: From Military to Civil

The global unmanned surface vehicle market size was estimated at USD 1,586.1 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3,449.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of USVs in defense and security applications.

Naval forces and maritime security agencies are increasingly deploying unmanned surface vehicles for surveillance, reconnaissance, and countermeasure operations. Their ability to function in hazardous environments without putting human lives at risk makes them a critical asset in modern naval strategies, fueling demand across global defense sectors.

Advancements in autonomous navigation, AI, and machine learning are further enhancing USV capabilities. These innovations enable USVs to carry out complex missions with minimal human intervention, improving operational efficiency and lowering costs. As a result, their adoption is expanding across both defense and commercial sectors.

Beyond defense, USVs are being utilized in commercial and scientific applications such as offshore oil and gas exploration, environmental monitoring, and marine data collection. Researchers are also leveraging USVs to study oceanography and marine ecosystems, benefiting from their ability to cover vast oceanic areas and deliver real-time data.

Key Market Highlights:

North America accounted for a significant revenue share of over 38% in 2023.

The U.S. is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% from 2024 to 2030.

By type, the semi-autonomous segment dominated with a 51% market share in 2023.

By size, the medium-size segment held the largest revenue share in 2023.

By application, the defense segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

Market Performance:

2023 Market Size: USD 1,586.1 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3,449.1 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 11.9%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Middle East & Africa (MEA): Fastest-growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

Key players in the USV market include L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Fugro, Liquid Robotics, and others.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. is a global aerospace and defense leader specializing in advanced communication, avionics, surveillance, and electronic warfare systems. Headquartered in Florida, the company provides mission-critical technologies that support defense, civil, and commercial operations worldwide.

is a global aerospace and defense leader specializing in advanced communication, avionics, surveillance, and electronic warfare systems. Headquartered in Florida, the company provides mission-critical technologies that support defense, civil, and commercial operations worldwide. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA , based in Norway, delivers advanced solutions for defense, maritime, and aerospace sectors. Its portfolio includes high-technology defense systems, remote weapon stations, and autonomous maritime technologies designed for naval and commercial applications.

, based in Norway, delivers advanced solutions for defense, maritime, and aerospace sectors. Its portfolio includes high-technology defense systems, remote weapon stations, and autonomous maritime technologies designed for naval and commercial applications. Liquid Robotics , an American company, is known for its Wave Glider, an autonomous ocean robot that provides persistent ocean observation and real-time data collection. The company plays a key role in environmental monitoring, offshore energy, and defense applications.

, an American company, is known for its Wave Glider, an autonomous ocean robot that provides persistent ocean observation and real-time data collection. The company plays a key role in environmental monitoring, offshore energy, and defense applications. Fugro, a Dutch multinational, specializes in geotechnical, subsea, and survey services for industries such as oil and gas, infrastructure, and renewable energy. In the USV market, Fugro leverages its expertise for hydrographic surveys, environmental monitoring, and offshore construction support.

Key Companies:

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Fugro

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Liquid Robotics

Saab AB

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Textron Systems Corporation

Thales Group

Conclusion

The unmanned surface vehicle market is poised for robust growth, fueled by expanding defense applications, rapid technological advancements, and increasing adoption in commercial and scientific fields. With continuous innovation and widening use cases, USVs are expected to play an increasingly vital role in maritime operations worldwide.