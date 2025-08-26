White Mushroom Market Trends: Shifting Toward Healthy Eating

The global white mushroom market size was valued at USD 40.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 68.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. White mushrooms are gaining popularity among consumers due to their nutritional properties, culinary versatility, and increasing acceptance as a plant-based food alternative.

White mushrooms are relatively easy to grow and harvest, even in small or localized environments, making them widely accessible. They are low-calorie, fat-free, and nutrient-rich, positioning them as a healthier food option. With the global rise in plant-based diets, white mushrooms are increasingly used as a meat substitute in various recipes. Additionally, the expansion of the food service sector, coupled with advancements in production efficiency and supply chain infrastructure, has further fueled their market growth.

The mild flavor and wide culinary applications of white mushrooms make them a staple ingredient worldwide. According to a February 2023 research article published on ResearchGate, “Exploring Consumer Behavior and Preferences towards Edible Mushrooms in Slovakia,” white button mushrooms are the most preferred variety, followed by oyster mushrooms. Other studies have confirmed that consumers rank white button mushrooms above oyster, almond, and shiitake mushrooms in terms of popularity. White mushrooms also provide essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber, reinforcing their status as a healthy and versatile ingredient.

Key Market Highlights:

The Asia Pacific region held a dominant revenue share of 89.74% in 2022.

China emerged as the leading market within Asia Pacific, with a revenue share of 97.2% in 2022.

By form, the fresh white mushrooms segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 83.1% in 2022.

By branding, private labels dominated the global processed canned/jarred white mushroom market with a 76.5% share in 2022.

By end-use, the retail segment led the global processed canned/jarred white mushroom market with a 49.1% share in 2022.

Market Performance:

2022 Market Size: USD 40.0 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 68.0 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 6.8%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2022

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The global industry is expected to witness moderate competition due to the presence of numerous players across regions. In response to evolving consumer preferences, companies are expanding their product portfolios and adopting advanced technologies to improve cultivation, processing, and packaging. For instance, innovations such as Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), including climate-controlled growing rooms and vertical farming systems, are increasingly being used to optimize production.

Key players are also investing heavily in R&D, product diversification, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market positions. In March 2022, Cornerstone Investment Management, Kartesia, and Okechamp S.A. formed a strategic partnership to create a leading global player in the white mushroom industry. The collaboration is expected to generate EUR 180 million annually in revenues and includes an EUR 80 million investment to establish a new platform combining assets from Poland and the Netherlands, Europe’s two largest white mushroom producers.

Key Companies:

Phillips Mushroom Farms

Greenyard

GUAN’S MUSHROOM

Shangai Fengke

Metolius Valley Inc.

Okechamp SA

Eurochamp

Prochamp

Scelta

Fujian Yuxing

Conclusion

The white mushroom market is poised for steady growth, supported by rising consumer demand for healthy, plant-based, and versatile food options. With strong regional dominance in Asia Pacific, expanding production capabilities, and increasing investment in advanced cultivation methods, the industry is expected to see significant opportunities through 2030.