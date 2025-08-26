Dried Fruit Market Future Prospects in Premium and Gourmet Products

The global dried fruit market size was valued at USD 12.02 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 16.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by shifting consumer preferences toward healthier diets, the increasing availability of dried fruit products from companies worldwide, technological advancements in food processing, and innovations in packaging that improve shelf life.

Rising awareness of the nutritional benefits of fruits, the importance of healthy eating habits, stronger trade relations between countries, and higher demand for convenient, nutrient-rich foods are further accelerating market expansion. Moreover, the growing presence of companies offering diverse dried fruit portfolios through e-commerce platforms and online marketplaces is creating new growth avenues.

Many industry players are adopting modern marketing strategies, expanding multi-channel distribution, strengthening their digital presence, and improving customer engagement through social media platforms. These efforts have boosted market growth in recent years. Additionally, government initiatives and organizational support aimed at promoting this industry are fostering fresh opportunities.

For instance, in September 2024, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), backed by the U.S. government, announced an investment of nearly USD 440 thousand in all-natural dried fruit businesses. This initiative, supporting climate-smart practices in the dried fruit sector for Pure and Just Limited, is expected to create new jobs and improve agricultural productivity.

Key Market Highlights:

Europe led the dried fruit industry with a revenue share of 29.5% in 2024.

The UK accounted for the largest share of the regional market in 2024.

By product, the dates segment dominated the global industry with a 45.1% revenue share in 2024.

By category, the conventional segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the global market in 2024.

Market Performance:

2024 Market Size: USD 12.02 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 16.55 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.6%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

Leading players in the global dried fruit market include AL FOAH, RED RIVER FOODS INC, Geobres, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Sun-Maid Growers of California, among others. To remain competitive, these companies are focusing on innovation, process enhancement, technology adoption, and expanding their digital footprint.

Sun-Maid Growers of California offers a wide variety of fruit-based products such as fruity snacks, yogurt-covered raisins, baked goods, and dried fruits, including mango, apricots, mixed berries, golden figs, and more.

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company provides a diverse product line comprising nuts, mixes, confections, dried fruits, beans and grains, and nut butter. Its dried fruit portfolio includes cranberries, apples, golden raisins, mango, pineapples, cherries, strawberries, blueberries, and others.

Key Companies:

Sunbeam Foods, Inc.

Sun-Maid Growers of California

AL FOAH

Bergin Fruit and Nut Company

Angas Park

RED RIVER FOODS INC

Geobres

Kiantama Ltd

Traina

Sunsweet

Conclusion

The global dried fruit market is set for steady growth, driven by rising health consciousness, expanding product availability, and increasing demand for convenient and nutritious foods. With strong contributions from Europe and rapid expansion in Asia Pacific, the industry is poised to benefit from technological advancements, innovative packaging, and supportive government initiatives. The active participation of leading companies through digitalization, product diversification, and sustainable practices will further shape the competitive landscape and open new avenues for growth through 2030.