Nanocellulose Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand for Sustainable Materials

The global nanocellulose market size was valued at USD 351.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,517.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising demand across multiple applications and the increasing shift toward bio-based and sustainable products.

Nanocellulose offers a wide range of beneficial properties such as enhanced paper machine efficiency, improved filler content, lighter base mass, and higher freeness, making it suitable for diverse applications. In the paper industry, it is considered a key sustainable nanomaterial additive owing to its excellent mechanical strength, strong oxygen barrier, low density, and biocompatibility. Beyond paper, nanocellulose composites are widely used in construction materials, aqueous coatings, and other high-performance applications.

In North America, the U.S. stands as the largest market for nanocellulose, contributing significantly to global revenue. The growing focus on health and sustainability has fueled the adoption of MFC (Microfibrillated Cellulose) and CNF (Cellulose Nanofibers) in functional food production. The country’s food & beverage and paper & pulp industries are the major growth drivers, supported by rising consumer preference for advanced, eco-friendly, and paper-based packaging solutions.

The pulp & paper industry extensively uses nanocellulose to manufacture lighter, high-quality paper, further boosting market growth. Its non-toxic and biodegradable nature makes it highly suitable for healthcare applications, including biomedicine, hygiene products, sanitary napkins, and wound dressings, due to its superior adsorption capacity. Additionally, rising R&D activities are accelerating innovation and expanding the scope of nanocellulose applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe was the largest revenue-generating region in 2022.

The UK is projected to witness significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

By type, Cellulose Nanofibers (CNF) dominated with a 51% revenue share in 2022.

By application, Pulp & paperboard led the market with a 25% revenue share in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 351.5 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,517.5 Million

CAGR (2023–2030): 20.1%

Europe: Largest regional market in 2022

Order a free sample PDF of the Nanocellulose Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is moderately consolidated, with key players such as CelluForce, FiberLean, Kruger Inc., and others dominating. These companies actively pursue mergers & acquisitions, geographic expansions, product innovations, and technological advancements to strengthen their positions and capture higher market shares.

Nanocellulose stands out against other nanotechnology-based materials due to its cost efficiency and potential to replace petrochemical-derived products. Its biodegradability, transparency, flexibility, mechanical strength, and barrier properties make it an ideal material across industries. Moreover, rising consumer awareness of health and environmental issues continues to accelerate adoption, especially in food & beverage and healthcare sectors.

Prominent players in the market include:

CelluForce

FiberLean

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Kruger Inc.

Borregaard AS

CelluComp

Melodea Ltd

Blue Goose Refineries

GranBio Technologies

Stora Enso Biomaterials

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global nanocellulose market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by the shift toward sustainable materials and rising demand across industries such as paper, food & beverage, healthcare, and construction. With its unique mechanical, chemical, and environmental benefits, nanocellulose is poised to become a key substitute for petrochemical-based products. Supported by technological innovation, expanding applications, and strong industrial collaborations, the market is expected to witness robust growth, positioning nanocellulose as a cornerstone of the bio-based materials industry in the years ahead.

browse our blog: https://globalindustryherald.com