Nanodiamonds Market Growth Driven by Rising Demand in Biomedical Applications

The global nanodiamonds market size was estimated at USD 370.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 722.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2025 to 2030. The growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for high-performance materials across multiple industries.

Nanodiamonds, known for their exceptional mechanical properties including high hardness, thermal conductivity, and electrical conductivity, are increasingly being adopted in advanced applications within electronics, automotive, and manufacturing. Their ability to enhance the performance of lubricants, coatings, and composites remains a key factor in their rising utilization across these sectors.

The biomedical sector is emerging as a significant contributor to nanodiamonds market growth. Due to their biocompatibility, stability, and capability to carry bioactive substances, nanodiamonds are being actively researched and deployed in drug delivery, diagnostics, and imaging. Their role in improving treatment efficiency and medical outcomes positions them as a promising material in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Sustainability trends further support nanodiamonds adoption, as industries shift toward eco-friendly materials. With their low environmental impact, nanodiamonds are increasingly integrated into green technologies, including water purification, energy-efficient coatings, and sustainable electronics. This shift highlights their growing relevance in supporting environmentally responsible innovation.

The global nanodiamonds industry is moderately concentrated and features a diverse mix of established companies and emerging players. Leading companies are focused on refining production technologies such as detonation synthesis and high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) methods to improve quality and expand applications. Additionally, mergers, acquisitions, and strategic collaborations are becoming common as companies seek to consolidate expertise and strengthen market presence.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the market with a 35.48% revenue share in 2024.

China is projected to record the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030.

By product, detonation nanodiamonds (DNDs) held the largest share at 64.9% in 2024.

By end-use, healthcare & pharmaceuticals led with 33.4% market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 370.4 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 722.1 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 11.9%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Nanodiamonds Company Insights

Carbodeon Ltd. Oy: Offers high surface area nanodiamonds used in automotive, biomedical, and electronics applications, with products like the Hyperdiamond series.

Sino-Crystal: Provides nanodiamonds for automotive, precision cutting tools, abrasives, and electronics, with a focus on lubrication and enhanced composites.

Ray Techniques Ltd: Develops nanodiamond products for coatings, composites, and high-performance materials, widely used in aerospace and automotive sectors.

Daicel Corporation: Supplies nanodiamonds tailored for medical, electronic, and materials science applications, including drug delivery and energy storage.

Other notable players include Kerridge Commercial Systems Limited, FND Biotech, Adámas Nanotechnologies, SINTA, Tong Li Tech Co. Ltd., and Columbus NanoWorks Inc.

Conclusion

The nanodiamonds market is on a strong growth trajectory, fueled by their versatility across industries such as electronics, healthcare, automotive, and sustainable technologies. With robust demand in biomedical applications and increasing emphasis on eco-friendly innovations, nanodiamonds are poised to become a cornerstone material in next-generation solutions. Advancements in production technologies, along with strategic collaborations among key players, will further strengthen their role in driving innovation and delivering high-value applications globally.

