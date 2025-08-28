Hair Serum Market Future Outlook and Opportunities for Global Manufacturers

The global hair serum market size was estimated at USD 1,320.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,442.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2033. Rising concerns about hair fall, thinning, and scalp health are fueling demand for targeted hair serum solutions.

Consumers are increasingly drawn to clean, natural, and multifunctional formulations, boosting category growth. The influence of social media and influencer marketing is further accelerating product adoption and brand visibility in the hair care segment. Urbanization and exposure to pollution, UV radiation, and harsh styling chemicals have heightened awareness of hair health, driving the need for protective and restorative solutions.

Hair serums are especially valued for damage repair, frizz control, and hair-smoothing properties. Scalp care has also become a critical part of routines, as conditions like dryness, dandruff, and excess oil can hinder hair growth. For example, Brooke Shields’ Commence Root Serum, formulated with alfalfa extract and quinoa peptides, is designed to nourish the scalp, enhance texture, and promote growth.

Key Market Highlights:

Europe held the highest market share of 33.06% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific hair serum industry is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2033.

The hair treatment serum segment accounted for the largest market share of 64.64% in 2024.

Synthetic hair serum represented about 66.94% of the global market in 2024.

Distribution through pharmacies and drugstores accounted for a share of 39.01% in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Hair Serum Market Intelligence Study from Grand View Research.

Market Performance:

2024 Market Size: USD 1,320.1 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 2,442.1 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.1%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

The market remains competitive, led by established players such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), Unilever, L’Oréal, and Kao Corporation, which dominate the global landscape with innovation and brand strength.

L’Oréal S.A. – A French multinational founded in 1909, L’Oréal is the world’s largest cosmetics and beauty company. Headquartered in Clichy, France, it operates in over 150 countries and owns iconic brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline, Lancôme, and Kérastase.

Kao Corporation – Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Kao is a global leader in consumer goods, focusing on beauty, personal care, and household products. Its portfolio includes renowned skin and hair care brands like Asience, Essential, Biore, and John Frieda, alongside household essentials.

Key Companies:

L’Oréal S.A.

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Unilever PLC

Kao Corporation

Moroccanoil Israel Ltd.

Vogue International LLC

Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

John Paul Mitchell Systems

Briogeo

Olaplex Holdings, Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global hair serum market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising awareness of scalp and hair health, increasing adoption of natural and multi-functional formulations, and strong consumer engagement through digital platforms. With innovation from leading companies and growing demand in emerging markets, hair serums are expected to remain a vital segment of the hair care industry through 2033.