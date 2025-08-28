Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Growth Driven by Patient Preference

The global nasal drug delivery technology market size was valued at USD 71.89 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 127.12 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.45% from 2023 to 2030. The growing preference of patients for alternative and non-invasive modes of drug administration is one of the major factors driving market growth.

The rising burden of chronic diseases continues to influence overall market growth. A study published in the RAND Review highlighted that, in 2018, about 60% of American adults had at least one chronic condition, with nearly 30 million living with five or more, contributing significantly to healthcare costs.

Traditionally, nasal drug delivery was confined to topical treatments for allergies and colds. However, recent advancements have expanded its scope to systemic drugs and vaccines. The nasal mucosa’s vascularization and immunogenicity provide benefits such as rapid onset, higher bioavailability, improved patient compliance, and enhanced immune responses. Its needle-free, painless administration makes it particularly suitable for children, while bypassing gastrointestinal degradation and hepatic first-pass metabolism improves drug stability.

In the U.K., nasal spray vaccines like Fluenz Tetra and FluMist (AstraZeneca AB) are widely used to vaccinate children against influenza. Over three billion children were vaccinated using nasal spray in 2021, highlighting its growing acceptance.

The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated adoption, as patients shifted toward at-home treatment for chronic respiratory conditions. Nasal inhalers became more common for asthma, migraines, and neurological conditions. Additionally, several pharmaceutical companies began developing nasal vaccines, with many undergoing clinical trials. Vaccination efforts surged, with nearly 200 billion flu vaccine doses administered last year, supported by a record 175 billion doses supplied by manufacturers.

Innovation continues to play a key role in market expansion. For instance, Eli Lilly and Company launched BAQSIMI, the first FDA-approved nasally administered glucagon powder for severe hypoglycemia in 2019. Similarly, Endo Pharmaceuticals’ NATESTO, approved in 2014, remains the only intranasal testosterone replacement therapy for adult males with hypogonadism.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share of over 30.0% in 2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By container type, the non-pressurized container segment dominated with more than 85.0% revenue share in 2022.

By distribution channel, retail pharmacies led the market in 2022 due to convenience and easy availability.

By therapeutic application, the rhinitis segment held over 30.0% share in 2022, supported by the availability of related treatment products.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 71.89 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 127.12 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 7.45%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape is marked by global players pursuing strategies such as product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions. For example, Nanopharm (an Aptar Pharma company) partnered with Fluidda in September 2022 to accelerate FDA approvals for inhalation products. In July 2021, GlaxoSmithKline plc gained FDA approval for Nucala (mepolizumab), a monoclonal antibody for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

Prominent companies in the global nasal drug delivery technology market include:

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

OptiNose, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Promius Pharma, LLC

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

F. Ascher & Company, Inc.

PendoPharm, Inc.

Douglas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

ENT Technologies Pty. Ltd.

NAVEH Pharma Ltd.

Conclusion

The nasal drug delivery technology market is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by technological advancements, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and patient preference for non-invasive treatments. With North America maintaining dominance and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market presents strong opportunities for innovation and expansion. Increasing adoption of nasal vaccines, coupled with ongoing product development and regulatory approvals, is expected to further strengthen market growth in the coming years.

