Garbage Bags Market 2030: Regional Growth Trends You Should Know

The global garbage bags market was valued at USD 11,713.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18,273.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2024 to 2030. Garbage bags, primarily manufactured from polyethylene, are favored for their strength, light weight, and secure containment properties. These attributes make them widely used across retail, institutional, and industrial applications.

Rising awareness about hygiene and environmental sanitation is contributing to the growing adoption of garbage bags. The pace of urbanization is accelerating waste generation globally, in turn increasing the demand for waste disposal solutions. According to the World Bank, annual global waste production is expected to increase by 70% from 2016 levels, reaching 3.40 billion tonnes by 2050. These dynamics are supporting a strong growth outlook for the garbage bags market.

However, fluctuations in raw material costs and regulatory restrictions on plastic usage are impacting manufacturers and consumers alike. The COVID-19 pandemic added further challenges, causing instability in supply chains, labor shortages, and variability in raw material pricing. While initial disruptions were minimal, ongoing operational challenges continue to affect the stability of production and pricing structures in the industry.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held a dominant position in 2023, accounting for 34.54% of total revenue. Increasing environmental consciousness and supportive regulatory measures are encouraging the use of biodegradable and eco-friendly garbage bags. Leading manufacturers are expanding production and distribution networks in response to growing demand in the region.

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) garbage bags made up 42.50% of market revenue in 2023. LDPE is gaining popularity due to its flexibility, tear resistance, and durability, making it ideal for a wide range of uses.

3-13 gallon garbage bags represented the largest size segment in 2023, contributing 53.05% of revenue. These bags are commonly used in households and offices due to their suitability for daily waste disposal, particularly in compact living environments.

The household segment was the leading end-user category in 2023, accounting for 58.70% of revenue. Increasing urbanization, rising incomes, and the demand for efficient home waste solutions are driving growth in this segment. Product innovations like odor control and drawstring features are also enhancing consumer appeal.

The B2C distribution channel led the market in 2023 with a 62.92% revenue share. Hypermarkets and supermarkets offering discounts, promotions, and bulk buying options are attracting consumers. The growing trend of convenient one-stop shopping further fuels demand through this channel.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 11,713.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 18,273.5 Million

CAGR (2024-2030): 6.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2023

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape includes both well-established global corporations and emerging regional players. Major companies focus on innovation, customization, and the development of distinctive products to meet changing consumer needs. Their strong global distribution capabilities enable them to effectively penetrate emerging markets and cater to a diverse customer base.

Key Players

Pack-It BV

Kemii Garbage Bag Co. Ltd

Cosmoplast Industrial Company LLC( Harwal Group of Companies)

Luban Packing LLC

Hefty(Reynolds Consumer Products LLC)

International Plastics Inc.

Novolex

Novplasta s.r.o.

Terdex GmbH

Berry Global Inc.

Conclusion

The global garbage bags market is poised for steady growth through 2030, driven by rising waste generation, increasing environmental awareness, and the demand for hygienic waste disposal solutions. While the market faces challenges such as raw material price volatility and regulatory constraints, the shift towards sustainable and efficient waste management practices is opening up new opportunities. Strategic investments in innovation, regional expansion, and eco-friendly product development will be critical for companies aiming to capture market share in this evolving landscape.