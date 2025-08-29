Lucintel Forecasts the Global Copper Wire Rod Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-29 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global copper wire rod market looks promising with opportunities in the telecommunications, power cables, building wires, aerospace industry, automotive harnesses, and energy and heat transfer markets. The global copper wire rod market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization and industrialization, infrastructure development worldwide, and high adaption of copper wire rods in the telecommunication sector.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in copper wire rod market to 2030 by type (ODbelow 0.3 inches,OD 0.3-0.6 inches, and ODabove 0.6 inches), end use industry (telecommunications, power cables, building wires, aerospace industry, automotive harnesses, energy and heat transfer, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that od 0.3-0.6 inches is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high usage in electrical, automotive, and electronic sectors, among others.

Within this market, telecommunications will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for high-speed data transfer services across the globe.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growth of telecommunication, power cables, building wires, and automotive harnesses industries in this region.

Sumitomo Electric, AURUBIS, Mitsubishi Materials, Liljedahl, KGHM, Bajoria, Koãƒâ§Bay Metal, Artyomovsk Non-Ferrous Metals Processing Works, TDT Copper, DUCAB are the major suppliers in the copper wire rod market.

