Lucintel Forecasts the Global Urban Microgrid System Market to Reach $41.4 billion by 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global urban microgrid system market looks promising with opportunities in the public utility, shopping mall, and hotel markets. The global urban microgrid system market is expected to reach an estimated $41.4 billion by 2031 from $17.6 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for resilient, sustainable, and decentralized energy solutions and growing need to modernize the existing grid infrastructure to accommodate renewable energy sources.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in urban microgrid system market to 2031 by type (grid-tied type microgrid and independent type microgrid), application (public utilities, shopping mall, hotel, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, grid-tied type microgrid is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, public utility will remain the largest segment.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

GE, ABB, S&C Electric Co, Sunverge Energy, Echelon, Siemens, General Microgrids are the major suppliers in the urban microgrid system market.

