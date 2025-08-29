Lucintel Forecasts the Global Biogas Plant Construction Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-08-29 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global biogas plant construction market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial and agricultural markets. The global biogas plant construction market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for renewable energy sources, growing awareness of reducing carbon footprints and increasing waste management initiatives.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in biogas plant construction market to 2030 by type (wet digestion and dry digestion), application (industrial, agricultural, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, wet digestion is expected to witness a higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, industrial is expected to witness a higher growth.

In terms of regions, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

PlanET Biogas Global, EnviTec Biogas, BioConstruct, IES BIOGAS, SEBIGAS, WELTEC BIOPOWER, Xergi A/S, BTS Biogas, HoSt, IG Biogas are the major suppliers in the biogas plant construction market.

