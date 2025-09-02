Neurocognitive Assessment and Rehabilitation Market Driven by AI Tools

The global neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market was valued at USD 13.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.67% from 2024 to 2030. A major factor driving this growth is the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders.

The rising incidence of conditions such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, cerebral palsy, acquired brain injury, and neurodevelopmental disorders has fueled demand for neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation solutions. Additionally, supportive government initiatives are playing a crucial role in advancing the adoption of these services.

For instance, a study supported by the Parkinson’s Foundation in 2022 revealed that the number of people diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. had risen by 50% compared to earlier estimates, with approximately 90,000 new cases reported annually. Similarly, data from the National Institute of Health (NIH) indicated that dementia remains a growing public health concern in Germany, affecting around 1.8 million people by the end of 2021, with 360,000 to 440,000 new cases reported in that year alone. By 2033, dementia cases among individuals aged 65 and above could reach nearly 2 million. These trends highlight the growing patient pool that will continue to drive demand for neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation.

In 2023, the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) reported that the U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity division of the Department of Defense (DOD) granted USD 1.5 million to develop a portable virtual reality device system capable of rapidly assessing multiple neurocognitive domains in real time.

Technological innovations, particularly in Virtual Reality (VR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and wearable devices, have improved both the accuracy and effectiveness of neurocognitive assessments. These tools enable healthcare professionals to gather real-time, detailed insights into patients’ neurocognitive functions, enhancing the quality of treatment.

Several industry players, including CogniFit, Cogstate Ltd., Cognetivity Neurosciences, BrainCheck, Inc., and Clario, are actively pursuing collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence and broaden service offerings.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share of over 31% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Based on providers, rehab centers dominated the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 13.8 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 24.6 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 8.67%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several regional players. Growing demand for quality services is likely to intensify competition, with established companies striving to innovate and expand their service portfolios. High rivalry is driven by regulatory requirements, the need for continuous technological upgrades, and the presence of dominant market leaders.

Prominent players include Cambridge Cognition Ltd, SCHUHFRIED GmbH (CogniPlus), Cogstate Ltd, and Cognetivity Neurosciences. Emerging participants such as NeuronUp, BrainCheck, Inc., and Posit Science are also making significant strides by offering innovative platforms and solutions.

Cambridge Cognition Ltd develops neuroscience tools for evaluating cognitive function globally, with strong presence in the UK, U.S., and Europe.

Cognetivity Neurosciences specializes in cognitive assessment platforms tailored for medical, commercial, and consumer applications.

Posit Science provides clinically proven cognitive training software to enhance brain health.

BrainCheck, Inc. offers health assessment applications connecting patients and care teams in dementia and concussion care.

Key Neurocognitive Assessment and Rehabilitation Companies:

Cambridge Cognition Ltd

CogniFit Inc

Cogstate Ltd

CNS Vital Signs, LLC

Posit Science

HAPPYneuron

Constant Therapy Health

Neural Assembly Int AB

Lumos Labs

Cognetivity Neurosciences

SCHUHFRIED GmbH

NeuronUp

BrainCheck, Inc.

Conclusion

The neurocognitive assessment and rehabilitation market is set for steady growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, favorable government support, and rapid technological advancements such as AI, VR, and wearables. While regulatory complexities pose regional challenges, increasing patient needs and ongoing innovations will continue to drive global demand. With North America leading and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market offers significant opportunities for both established players and new entrants seeking to expand in this evolving healthcare landscape.

