Neurology Patient Monitoring Market Expands with Rising Neuro Disorders

The global neurology patient monitoring market size was valued at USD 4.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Rising cases of neurological disorders, growing road accident-related traumatic brain injuries, and the introduction of advanced technologies are driving the demand for neurology patient monitoring solutions.

According to the Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, stroke affects nearly 16 million individuals globally each year, resulting in 5.7 million deaths and costing the U.S. healthcare system approximately USD 104 billion annually. Stroke requires urgent treatment, yet due to the lack of portable diagnostic tools, fewer than 10% of eligible patients receive surgical intervention. Ongoing advancements in portable diagnostic platforms are expected to improve early detection and boost the adoption of neurology patient monitoring systems. For instance, Neural Analytics, Inc. demonstrated promising results with its EXPEDITE program for portable stroke diagnosis, showcasing the potential of advanced transcranial Doppler technology.

The rising prevalence of traumatic brain injuries (TBI) also supports market growth. TBIs are caused by sudden impacts, falls, assaults, motor vehicle accidents, sports injuries, and age-related factors. According to the CDC, in 2016, 47.72% of concussions resulted from unintentional falls, while motor vehicle accidents accounted for 25.0%. Neurology monitoring tools such as CT scans, EEGs, and MRIs play a crucial role in diagnosing TBIs, thereby driving market demand.

Technological innovations are reshaping the neurology patient monitoring space by reducing invasive procedures and enhancing surgical outcomes. Innovations such as high-definition microscopic cameras, motion sensors, robotic-assisted catheters, and advanced data recorders are revolutionizing the field. For example, in March 2021, Brain Scientific, Inc. launched its next-generation NeuroCap device, designed for rapid EEGs, while in February 2020, Compumedics Limited gained FDA clearance for its Orion LifeSpan MEG system. These advancements highlight the industry’s strong innovation pipeline.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.8% in 2021.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By application, the trauma segment held the largest share at 24.6% in 2021.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 4.0 Billion

2030 Projection: USD 7.4 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030): 7.0%

Largest Market: North America

Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the neurology patient monitoring market focus on mergers, acquisitions, and product launches to strengthen their position. For instance, Neural Analytics raised USD 22 million in Series C financing in 2019 to support its Lucid Robotic System for brain health assessment. Similarly, Integra LifeSciences expanded its neurocritical care portfolio by acquiring Rebound Therapeutics in 2019 and Arkis Biosciences in the same year.

Prominent players include:

Medtronic

Integra LifeSciences

Raumedic AG

Sophysa

Spiegelberg GmbH

Natus Medical

Gaeltec Devices

Neural Analytics

Conclusion

The neurology patient monitoring market is set for sustained growth, driven by the rising global burden of neurological disorders, increasing cases of stroke and TBIs, and rapid technological advancements. Although the pandemic initially hampered the industry, recovery in manufacturing and supply chains, along with strong R&D efforts by key players, are expected to accelerate adoption. With North America holding a leading share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is poised to witness robust expansion over the coming years.

