Lucintel Forecasts the Global Immune Cell Therapy Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.4% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global immune cell therapy market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and cancer institutes markets. The global immune cell therapy market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are the increasing elderly population, growing incidence of cancer, and on-going development of cell-based therapies.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in immune cell therapy market to 2030 by therapy type (CAR T cell therapy, dendritic cell therapy, NK cell therapy, TIL therapy, and others), indication (B-cell malignancies, prostate cancer, liver cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and others), end-use industry (hospitals, cancer institutes, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the therapy type category, CAR T cell therapy will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to on-going investment by players in R&D of new CAR T cell therapy.

Within the end-use industry category, hospitals will remain the largest segment due to growing occurrence of cancer has increased the number of hospitalizations across the globe.

In terms of regions, North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare expenditure in the region.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis, Gilead Sciences, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Celyad are the major suppliers in the immune cell therapy market.

