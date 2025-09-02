India Online Grocery Market Key Players Accelerating Adoption Trends

The India online grocery market size was valued at USD 8.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 77.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 44.9% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is being fueled by the rising preference for online grocery shopping, widespread access to high-speed internet, government initiatives to improve infrastructure, and continuous enhancements in service offerings by leading companies.

In recent years, online grocery platforms have reshaped India’s retail landscape. The rise of technology-driven mobile applications operated by large retail players, offering extensive product and service portfolios across major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Pune, has created substantial growth opportunities.

Shifts in consumer behavior, the growing preference for online over offline shopping in metro areas, attractive discounts and offers from online platforms, and the adoption of intelligent automation technologies by leading companies to improve customer experience and engagement are also propelling market expansion. The growing reach of high-speed internet further strengthens this trend.

Additionally, new service launches by international players are expected to generate fresh growth avenues. For example, in May 2024, Uber, a major mobility solutions company, introduced a store pickup service in India, allowing customers to purchase groceries up to five kilograms and opt for package pickup and delivery through its platform.

Online grocery platforms in India are also gaining traction by offering value-added services such as faster deliveries, careful packaging, enhanced shopping experiences, discount programs through partnerships with banks, and a strong focus on customer retention. Features such as user-friendly apps, flexible payment options, safety and hygiene standards, and reliable service delivery are expected to further accelerate growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics & Insights:

By Payment Mode: The online payment segment dominated the India grocery market with a revenue share of 61.1% in 2024. This growth is attributed to ease of use, the rapid adoption of digital payment solutions, government support for secure online gateways, convenience, promotional deals, and integration with BFSI services, including online wallets.

By Product: The breakfast and dairy segment is expected to register a notable CAGR during the forecast period. Key dairy brands are offering diverse product lines, including multiple types of milk, curd, yogurt, cheese, and packaged options such as batter, bread, eggs, semolina, and flattened rice, contributing to segment growth.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8.82 Billion

USD 8.82 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 77.72 Billion

USD 77.72 Billion CAGR (2025-2030): 44.9%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the India online grocery market include BigBasket, DMart Ready, Flipkart Supermart, Blinkit (Blink Commerce Private Limited), Zepto (KiranaKart Technologies Private Limited), and others. To manage rising demand and competitive pressures, these companies are focusing on portfolio diversification, collaborations, faster deliveries, technology integration, and overall service improvements.

Blinkit (Blink Commerce Private Limited): Operates across multiple cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. It provides a wide range of products such as fruits & vegetables, beverages, bakery & biscuits, beauty & cosmetics, personal care, frozen desserts, cleaning essentials, and more.

Operates across multiple cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. It provides a wide range of products such as fruits & vegetables, beverages, bakery & biscuits, beauty & cosmetics, personal care, frozen desserts, cleaning essentials, and more. Zepto (KiranaKart Technologies Private Limited): Known for rapid customer adoption, Zepto offers a vast selection of categories including dairy, bakery, eggs, rice, oils & dals, meat, packaged food, beverages, frozen items, snacks, hair care, baby care, skincare, and household essentials.

Key Players

Blink Commerce Private Limited (Blinkit)

Nature’s Basket

Paytm E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd. (Paytm Mall)

Reliance Retail Ltd. (Reliance Fresh)

Spencer’s Retail

Star Quik (Fiora Online Limited)

Swiggy (Instamart)

UrDoorstep eRetail Pvt. Ltd.

Zepto (KiranaKart Technologies Private Limited)

Milkbasket

Conclusion

The India online grocery market is poised for remarkable growth, supported by evolving consumer preferences, expanding digital infrastructure, and innovative service offerings from leading players. With rapid adoption of online platforms and continuous technological advancements, the sector is set to transform India’s retail landscape in the coming years.