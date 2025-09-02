Lucintel Forecasts the Global Titanium Metal Market to Reach $2.4 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-09-02 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global titanium metal market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, industrial, and medical material markets. The global titanium metal market is expected to reach an estimated $2.4 billion by 2030 from $1.7 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising use of titanium dioxide in the paints & coating industry, growing use of titanium metal in the aerospace & defense industry, as well as, increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in titanium metal market to 2030 by type (medical grade, industrial grade, and others), application (aerospace, industrial, medical material, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, medical grade will remain the larger segment over the forecasts period because the titanium inherent resistance to corrosion is crucial in medical applications, as well as, implants and devices need to endure the body harsh chemical environment without degrading or compromising their functionality.

In terms of regions, APAC will remain the largest region over the forecasts period due to rise in building activity and rising demand for lightweight vehicles in the region.

Download sample by clicking on titanium metal market

ADMA Products, Precision Castparts, Ametek, Avista, Cristal, ATI, Toho Titanium, Metalysis, Osaka Titanium Technologies, Nippon Steel are the major suppliers in the titanium metal market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Automotive Stainless Steel Tube Market

Contraband Detector Market

Convertible Roof System Market

Drone Package Delivery Market

Heavy Duty Road Filtration Aftermarket Market

Light Duty Vehicle Market