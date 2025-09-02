Window Coverings Market 2030: Retrofitting vs. New Construction

Global Window Coverings Market Summary

The global window coverings market was valued at USD 34.50 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 60.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to strong global economic performance and rising consumer disposable income, which has fueled more frequent updates in home décor items, including window coverings and wall paint.

The post-COVID-19 period witnessed a notable rise in home renovation activities. However, during the peak of the pandemic, custom window covering sales declined due to limited in-home consultations and installations. At the same time, the DIY (do-it-yourself) segment gained momentum, offering budget-friendly solutions for home makeovers.

Long-term growth in the market is anticipated due to technological advancements and the increasing adoption of smart homes. Innovations such as sensor-enabled window coverings are improving convenience and energy efficiency. Smart solutions—including connected blinds, curtains, and shades—offer better control of light, enhance occupant comfort, and support energy optimization. For example, Somfy introduced the Sonesse ULTRA 30 WireFree Zigbee Li-Ion motor at CES 2020, allowing users to control window coverings through voice commands, mobile apps, or remote controls.

Additionally, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing customer experience is gaining traction. Bali, a home design company, launched a visualizer tool that enables users to preview window treatments in their own space by uploading a photo and testing various styles, colors, and privacy levels.

The growth in both residential and commercial building construction is expected to significantly boost demand for window coverings. According to the U.S. Census Bureau and Department of Housing and Urban Development, approximately 1,392,300 residential units were completed in 2022, representing a 3.8% increase from 1,341,000 units in 2021. This surge in housing development is likely to propel the home décor market, supporting further expansion of the window coverings industry.

Order a free sample PDF of the Window Coverings Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 39% revenue share in 2023. The U.S. has seen significant growth in construction spending on public residential buildings. In the first 11 months of 2021 alone, construction expenditure rose by 7.9% compared to the same period in 2020. Increasing interest in home improvement is contributing to the growth of the window blinds segment.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.6% from 2024 to 2030, driven by rapid development in economies such as India, China, and Australia. Growth in the tourism industry across countries like Thailand and Malaysia is also stimulating demand due to increased construction of hotels and resorts. Within Asia Pacific, China accounted for the largest share in 2022.

By Type : The blinds and shades segment held a 40% share of global revenue in 2023. Innovations like honeycomb blinds with improved acoustic and energy-saving features are supporting segment growth. Rapid urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and interest in remodeling projects further reinforce demand.

: The blinds and shades segment held a 40% share of global revenue in 2023. Innovations like honeycomb blinds with improved acoustic and energy-saving features are supporting segment growth. Rapid urbanization, higher disposable incomes, and interest in remodeling projects further reinforce demand. By Application : The residential segment dominated with over 55% of revenue in 2023. Urban growth and an increase in new households, especially in countries like India and China, are primary drivers. In the U.S., the FMCA reported the sale of more than 800,000 new homes and over 5.5 million existing homes in 2020.

: The residential segment dominated with over 55% of revenue in 2023. Urban growth and an increase in new households, especially in countries like India and China, are primary drivers. In the U.S., the FMCA reported the sale of more than 800,000 new homes and over 5.5 million existing homes in 2020. By Distribution Channel : Offline channels contributed around 85% of global revenue in 2023. Consumers continue to prefer physical retail outlets like Home Center for a wide range of design options. In countries like India, wholesale markets are favored due to lower pricing.

: Offline channels contributed around 85% of global revenue in 2023. Consumers continue to prefer physical retail outlets like Home Center for a wide range of design options. In countries like India, wholesale markets are favored due to lower pricing. By Installation Type: The retrofit segment accounted for a 57% share in 2023, led by increasing investment in home renovation. As construction activity resumed post-COVID-19, retrofitting became a key trend driving demand for window coverings.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 34.50 Billion

USD 34.50 Billion 2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 60.16 Billion

USD 60.16 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 8.5%

8.5% Largest Regional Market (2023): North America

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global window coverings market is characterized by a mix of major manufacturers and emerging players, focusing on innovation, smart technology, and sustainability to meet evolving consumer demands.

Hunter Douglas Inc. is a key industry leader with operations across three primary segments: window coverings, architectural products, and metals trading. Its products are marketed under brands such as Luxaflex in Europe and Australia, Levolor in North America, and Hillarys in the UK. The company operates 133 subsidiaries, including 47 manufacturing and 86 assembly sites.

MechoShade Systems, LLC focuses on automated window coverings designed for sectors like healthcare, construction, and hospitality. Its advanced shading systems help reduce glare and heat gain, improving building performance and occupant well-being.

Leading Companies in the Window Coverings Market

Hunter Douglas Inc.

Lotus & Windoware, Inc.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Insolroll Window Shading Systems

Springs Window Fashions

Welspun

SKANDIA WINDOW FASHIONS, INC.

MechoShade Systems, LLC

Lafayette Interior Fashions

COMFORTEX WINDOW FASHIONS

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global window coverings market is set for strong and sustained growth, backed by rising disposable incomes, expanding residential construction, and increased interest in interior design and home improvement. Post-pandemic lifestyle changes and the rise of smart homes have introduced new consumer expectations for convenience, automation, and personalization in home décor. The market is also seeing advancements in AI-driven tools and smart technologies that offer immersive customer experiences.

Despite a temporary slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, the market has rebounded, driven by innovation, economic development, and the growing popularity of retrofitting and remodeling. As global construction activity continues to rise—especially in emerging markets—the demand for aesthetically appealing, functional, and technologically advanced window coverings will likely continue to strengthen through 2030.