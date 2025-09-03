Neuromorphic Computing Market set to transform AI-driven applications

The global neuromorphic computing market size was estimated at USD 5,277.2 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 20,272.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing adoption of neuromorphic technology in deep learning applications, transistors, accelerators, next-generation semiconductors, and autonomous systems—including robotics, drones, self-driving cars, and artificial intelligence—has fueled market growth.

For instance, in August 2022, engineers at UC San Diego led a multidisciplinary team to develop NeuRRAM, a neuromorphic chip designed to handle AI applications with higher accuracy and lower energy consumption compared to other platforms. The growing demand for faster and more efficient neuromorphic chips with real-time and parallel processing capabilities is expected to continue driving the market forward.

Advancements in chip design and fabrication further support this growth, enabling more efficient and scalable neuromorphic architectures. In September 2022, Intel introduced its Kapoho Point development board, based on the Loihi 2 research chip and the Lava software framework, to accelerate neuromorphic computing. The 8-chip Kapoho Point board provides significant improvements in speed and energy efficiency while supporting large-scale workloads and low-latency sensing. These developments make neuromorphic technology more commercially viable by offering scalable platforms for building AI models and addressing complex challenges efficiently. Expanding applications in edge computing, IoT devices, and autonomous systems are increasingly benefiting from the low-power, real-time processing capabilities of neuromorphic systems.

Neuromorphic technology, when combined with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, also plays a critical role in defense applications. It enhances processing power to deliver analytical insights, helping speed up wartime decision-making while maintaining energy efficiency. This technology can also improve the mobility, endurance, and portability of military equipment. Major players in the market continue to invest heavily in R&D to introduce innovative solutions. For instance, in December 2022, Polyn Technology, an Israel-based Fabless semiconductor firm, announced the availability of neuromorphic analog signal processing models for Edge Impulse, a machine learning development platform for edge devices. This innovation enables ultra-low power sensor solutions for wearables and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the neuromorphic computing market with 37.3% of revenue share in 2023.

The U.S. held a significant share of the regional market in 2023.

By application, image processing dominated with 45.5% of revenue share in 2023.

By deployment, edge deployment accounted for the largest market share in 2023.

By component, the hardware segment held the dominant revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5,277.2 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 20,272.3 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 19.9%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Neuromorphic Computing Company Insights

Leading players include IBM, Intel Corporation, and Brain Corp., among others.

IBM develops neuromorphic solutions such as the TrueNorth chip, a low-power processor simulating 1 million neurons and 256 million synapses, enabling real-time applications like speech and image recognition. Its software frameworks, including Corelet, support scalable and low-latency neuromorphic applications.

Intel Corporation is advancing neuromorphic computing through innovations like the Loihi chip, simulating 128 million neurons and 64 billion synapses, and catering to industries such as autonomous vehicles, robotics, and smart homes. Its Neuromorphic Research Community (INRC) fosters collaboration with academia and industry. Intel’s offerings, such as Hala Point, Kapoho Point, and Loihi 2, are driving progress across healthcare, finance, and transportation with improved efficiency and adaptability.

Key Neuromorphic Computing Companies

Brain Corporation

CEA-Leti

General Vision Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

HRL Laboratories, LLC

IBM

Intel Corporation

Knowm Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung

Vicarious

Conclusion

The neuromorphic computing market is poised for rapid expansion, driven by rising adoption across AI, robotics, defense, IoT, and autonomous systems. Continuous advancements in chip design, coupled with growing demand for energy-efficient real-time processing, are making neuromorphic systems increasingly vital for next-generation technologies. With strong R&D investments and the involvement of key global players, the industry is set to play a transformative role in shaping the future of computing and intelligent automation.

