Energy Transition Market Positioned for Rapid Growth Through 2030

The global energy transition market size was valued at USD 2.60 trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.91 trillion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2033. The market’s growth is being propelled by rising investments in renewable energy projects, accelerated electrification of end-use industries, and supportive policy frameworks worldwide.

Energy transition refers to the global shift from fossil fuel–based energy systems toward renewable, low-emission, and sustainable energy solutions. Increasing environmental concerns, commitments to climate action, and the pursuit of long-term energy security are key drivers of this transition. Additionally, continuous technological innovation, declining costs of clean energy technologies, and both national and corporate decarbonization targets are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

The transition covers a broad spectrum of applications aimed at cutting fossil fuel reliance and enabling sustainable energy systems. While traditional energy infrastructure still dominates in several regions, the rapid adoption of renewable sources such as solar, wind, green hydrogen, and energy storage is transforming power generation, transportation, and industrial sectors. Its importance is particularly strong in economies pursuing net-zero emissions, electrified mobility, and decentralized power generation. Major markets including the U.S., China, Germany, and India are making large-scale investments in renewable capacity and low-carbon infrastructure. Policy incentives, green financing initiatives, and corporate sustainability commitments are further accelerating this global shift.

Key Market Highlights:

Asia Pacific energy transition market held the largest share of 45.20% of the global market in 2024.

The energy transition market in the U.S. is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

By type, the renewable energy segment held the largest market share of 49.87% in 2024.

By sector, the power & utility sub-segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 62.75% in 2024.

Market Performance:

2024 Market Size: USD 2.60 Trillion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 5.91 Trillion

CAGR (2025-2033): 9.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Latin America: Fastest growing market

Prominent Companies & Market Dynamics:

Key players in the energy transition market include ABB Ltd., GE Vernova, Iberdrola S.A., Ørsted A/S, and Siemens AG. These companies are channeling significant investments into R&D, renewable integration, and grid modernization to accelerate decarbonization and strengthen clean energy adoption on a global scale.

Key Companies:

NextEra Energy, Inc.

Iberdrola, S.A.

Ørsted A/S

ABB Ltd.

GE Vernova

Siemens AG

Enel S.p.A.

EDF Group

RWE AG

First Solar, Inc.

Conclusion:

The global energy transition market is witnessing robust expansion, driven by policy support, technological advancements, and large-scale investments in renewables. With rising adoption across key regions, the shift toward sustainable, low-emission energy solutions is set to reshape the global energy landscape through 2033.