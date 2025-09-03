No-code AI Platform Market grows with democratization of AI solutions

The global no-code AI platform market size was valued at USD 3.83 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.42 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2024 to 2030. No-code AI platforms, also known as AI development platforms, empower non-programmers and non-AI experts with tools to implement AI projects. These platforms are also widely utilized by AI practitioners and specialists to enhance their initiatives.

The increasing number of AI enterprises across the globe is expected to positively influence market growth. As the pool of domain experts expands, the need to bridge the gap between them and AI specialists has become crucial. With their deep expertise, AI specialists help domain experts overcome technology-related challenges, while no-code AI tools allow domain experts to better communicate and experiment with AI-driven solutions.

Additionally, the rapid evolution and widespread adoption of AI and machine learning technologies are fueling market expansion. Automated machine learning, in particular, is gaining traction among organizations lacking advanced ML expertise. Growing adoption of IoT, edge computing, and data science solutions across industries is further propelling demand. No-code AI platforms not only reduce defects and improve project delivery time but also make data science more accessible, offering lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

By enabling the creation of AI models without requiring specialized AI knowledge, these platforms significantly reduce the time and cost of development. Tasks that once required considerable effort and expertise can now be executed in minutes, making it easier for enterprises to integrate machine learning into their operations. As a result, no-code AI solutions lower entry barriers for businesses and individuals, democratizing access to advanced AI capabilities.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the no-code AI platform market with 39.5% revenue in 2023.

The U.S. market is anticipated to record substantial growth throughout the forecast period.

By component, no-code AI platforms dominated with a 76.8% revenue share in 2023.

By technology, natural language processing (NLP) led the market with a 55.6% share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.83 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.42 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 30.6%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key No-code AI Platform Company Insights

Leading market players are focusing on product launches, technological developments, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations to expand their presence and strengthen their position. For instance, in April 2023, Moveworks, Inc. introduced Creator Studio, a conversational no-code generative AI platform that enables users to design customized large language model interfaces. This innovation allows businesses to build conversational AI chatbots without requiring advanced coding expertise.

Key No-code AI Platform Companies

Akkio Inc.

com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Caspio, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc.

DataRobot, Inc.

Google LLC

Levity AI GmbH

Microsoft

Quickbase, Inc.

Conclusion

The no-code AI platform market is experiencing exponential growth driven by the democratization of AI, rising demand for automation, and increasing adoption across industries. By lowering technical barriers and enabling faster deployment of AI models, these platforms empower both enterprises and individuals to harness AI for innovation and efficiency. With North America currently leading and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the global market is poised for significant advancements, presenting vast opportunities for technology providers and end-users alike.

