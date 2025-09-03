Noise Vibration And Harshness Testing Market expands with auto industry

The global noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) testing market size was valued at USD 2.37 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing need to meet noise and vibration standards, ensure regulatory compliance, and address consumer expectations for comfort and product quality.

NVH testing is a structured process designed to measure and analyze the noise, vibration, and harshness characteristics of a product or system. Its objective is to identify and minimize unwanted sounds and vibrations that can affect performance, comfort, safety, and overall user perception.

NVH testing provides industries with significant benefits, including enhanced product quality, improved comfort, and ensured compliance with safety and regulatory standards. Reducing vibrations can lower mechanical wear and tear, extending product life, while reduced noise levels improve user experience, particularly in vehicles, household appliances, and consumer electronics.

Stringent regulatory guidelines further emphasize the importance of NVH testing. For example, organizations such as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), the U.K. Environment Agency, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA), and Natural Resources Wales have established noise and vibration standards to limit industrial impacts. Compliance with such regulations helps manufacturers avoid legal penalties and sales restrictions while promoting safer and more reliable products.

The rising demand for consumer electronics, household appliances, and vehicles—particularly in emerging economies—has accelerated the adoption of NVH testing solutions. Increasing expectations for quieter, more efficient products are further driving market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Performance: The Asia Pacific NVH testing market dominated in 2023, accounting for more than 37.0% of the revenue share.

Country Outlook: The U.S. NVH testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2024 and 2030.

Component Insights: The hardware segment held the largest market share, contributing over 58.6% in 2023.

End-Use Analysis: The automotive industry led the market with more than 43.4% share in 2023.

Application Trends: Sound intensity and quality analysis was the dominant application, representing over 51.6% of the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.37 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.55 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.2%

Largest Market in 2023: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the NVH testing market include Siemens, Bertrandt, NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP. (Emerson Electric Co.), and Schaeffler AG, among others.

Siemens: Operates across six business segments and offers NVH testing solutions primarily through its Simcenter portfolio.

Bertrandt: A Germany-based engineeing service provider with over 14,000 employees worldwide, offering NVH testing services for more than two decades.

Dewesoft d.o.o.: Based in Slovenia, the company specializes in data acquisition systems for NVH applications, supporting microphones and accelerometers with full compliance to international standards.

Axiometrix Solutions: A U.S.-based firm delivering test and measurment solutions through product lines like Audio Precision, GRAS Sound & Vibration, and imc Test & Measurement GmbH.

Other notable companies include Hottinger Brüel & Kjær (Spectris), HEAD acoustics GmbH, Data Physics Corporation, IMV Corporation, Prosig Ltd., Norsonic, and Signal.X Technologies, LLC.

Conclusion

The global NVH testing market is on a steady growth path, fueled by stringent regulatory requirements, rising consumer expectations for comfort, and expanding demand across industries such as automotive, electronics, and household appliances. With Asia Pacific leading the market and innovations in testing hardware and applications, NVH testing is set to play a crucial role in shaping product quality, safety, and customer satisfaction worldwide.

