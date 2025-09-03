Non-contact Infrared Thermometer Market grows with rising healthcare use

The global non-contact infrared thermometer market size was valued at USD 380.84 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,090.45 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.42% from 2022 to 2030. Non-contact infrared thermometers enable accurate temperature measurement from a distance without requiring direct physical contact with the body.

The demand for these devices has surged due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the incidence of dengue has increased nearly eight-fold over the past two decades. Reported cases grew from 505,430 in 2000 to 2.4 million in 2010, and further to 5.2 million in 2019. Similarly, the Postgraduate Medical Journal reported that around 1.3 million people in the UK travel to malaria-prone regions annually, leading to numerous fever cases and an estimated 9–10 deaths each year. In addition, the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Guinea confirmed an Ebola virus outbreak on 14 February 2021, with fever being one of the primary symptoms. In such instances, non-contact infrared thermometers play a critical role in quickly detecting fevers and helping restrict the spread of infectious diseases.

Technological advancements are also fueling market growth, with innovations such as Bluetooth-enabled non-contact infrared thermometers gaining popularity. For example, in October 2020, Telepower Communication Co., Ltd introduced a Bluetooth non-contact infrared thermometer designed for cost efficiency, low power consumption, high performance, and wall-mounted applications. Such innovations are expected to accelerate market adoption during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly boosted demand for non-contact infrared thermometers, as regulatory authorities and healthcare organizations globally encouraged their use for screening patients. Fever being a primary symptom of COVID-19, these thermometers were instrumental in enabling rapid, contactless mass screening, further supporting market growth during this period.

Market players have also adopted strategies such as product launches, partnerships, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2020, Secureye expanded its MediSec product range with the launch of non-contact infrared thermometers, while Segun Life & TCL partnered in May 2020 to introduce similar devices. Such developments highlight the industry’s focus on innovation and expansion to meet growing demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Trends: North America led the market in 2021 with a share of over 34.5%, while Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Type Insights: Handheld thermometers accounted for more than 73.5% of the market in 2021 and are expected to remain the dominant segment.

Application Insights: Medical applications are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 12.5% during the forecast period.

End-use Insights: The healthcare sector held the largest share of 40.0% in 2021 and is forecasted to expand at the fastest CAGR through 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2021 Market Size: USD 380.84 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,090.45 Million

CAGR (2022–2030): 12.42%

North America: Largest market in 2021

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market remains fragmented with the presence of both large and small-scale manufacturers. Competitive intensity is expected to rise as players continue to pursue collaborations, product launches, and portfolio expansions. For example, in January 2020, Hanna Instruments launched a Brewing Thermometer tailored for brewers, offering precise temperature measurement during brewing.

Prominent players in the global non-contact infrared thermometer market include:

PCE Instruments

Testo SE & Co. KGAA

Cole Parmer

Paul Hartmann

Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Braun Healthcare

Chino Corporation

Hanna Instruments

Meditech Equipment

Omron Healthcare

Conclusion

The non-contact infrared thermometer market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, technological advancements, and heightened global awareness regarding preventive healthcare. The impact of COVID-19 has further accelerated adoption, showcasing the device’s critical role in rapid fever detection and mass screening. With continuous product innovations, rising demand across healthcare and non-medical applications, and expansion strategies by key players, the market is expected to maintain robust growth momentum through 2030.

