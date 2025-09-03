Non Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market grows with EV motor demand

The global non-grain oriented electrical steel (NGOES) market size was valued at USD 21.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 27.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2030. NGOES, also referred to as isotropic electrical steel, is widely used in the production of electric motors, transformers, and other energy-efficient equipment.

As industries and economies focus on reducing carbon emissions and energy consumption, the demand for efficient electrical machines continues to grow. NGOES plays a vital role in enhancing the performance of electric motors and transformers, making it an essential material for manufacturers seeking to comply with stringent global energy efficiency standards.

In the automotive sector, electric vehicles (EVs) are heavily reliant on high-performance motors, which require NGOES for the production of stators and rotors. With governments worldwide promoting EV adoption through policies and incentives, demand for NGOES is expected to rise significantly. Moreover, advancements in battery technology and motor design are accelerating the need for high-grade electrical steel to power more efficient and robust EV engines, positioning the automotive industry as a key growth driver for the market.

Industrialization and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging regions, further support the expansion of the NGOES market. Growing manufacturing and power sector activities in Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa are boosting the demand for transformers and power networks, where NGOES is widely used. Additionally, its high magnetic permeability makes it an indispensable material in renewable energy technologies such as wind turbines and solar systems. With increasing global investments in sustainable energy, NGOES demand is expected to strengthen further, especially in regions prioritizing clean energy infrastructure.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America NGOES market is expected to grow at a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

The U.S. NGOES industry is projected to witness strong growth.

Based on end-use, motors are anticipated to record the fastest CAGR through 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 21.10 Billion

2030 Projected Market: USD 27.69 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.8%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

Key Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Company Insights

ArcelorMittal, a leading global steel and mining company, operates in more than 60 countries, serving automotive, construction, and appliance industries. It offers both fully processed NGOES, ready for immediate use, and semi-processed grades that require additional annealing.

POSCO, based in South Korea, is among the world’s largest steel producers. With a broad product portfolio serving automotive, construction, shipbuilding, and energy industries, POSCO manufactures NGOES with non-uniform crystal orientation, ensuring excellent magnetic properties for motors and generators.

Leading Companies in the NGOES Market

ArcelorMittal

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Baosteel Group Corporation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

JFE Steel Corporation

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

Nucor Corporation

POSCO

Thyssenkrupp

VIZ-Steel

Conclusion

The global non-grain oriented electrical steel market is set for steady growth, driven by rising demand in electric vehicles, renewable energy, and power infrastructure. With industries worldwide pushing toward energy efficiency and sustainability, NGOES will remain a critical material enabling innovation and compliance with stringent efficiency standards. Supported by technological advancements, growing industrialization, and clean energy investments, the market is well-positioned to expand its applications and play a pivotal role in the global shift toward a greener future.

