Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market: A Deep Dive into Applications

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market was valued at USD 110.48 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 175.17 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of electronic devices, both for personal use and professional purposes, which in turn is expected to spur demand for semiconductors throughout the forecast period.

The expansion of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is also influenced by the evolution of cloud technologies, the growth of 5G networks, and the rising demand for connected vehicles. These technological advancements are driving the need for more complex and powerful semiconductor components, thus propelling investment in next-generation fabrication technologies. Furthermore, the continued development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is increasing the demand for high-performance chips, further driving the need for advanced manufacturing equipment.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific Market Dominance: The Asia Pacific region led the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, accounting for 68.7% of the revenue share in 2024. The region is home to a significant number of semiconductor and electronic product manufacturers, notably in countries like China, India, Taiwan, and Japan, resulting in high demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The front-end segment of semiconductor manufacturing equipment dominated the market, capturing 73.7% of the market share in 2024. This segment's prominence is due to the increasing complexity and performance demands of advanced semiconductors used in applications such as Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Central Processing Units (CPUs), IoT devices, and high-performance computing (HPC). The front-end process includes key stages like wafer fabrication, lithography, etching, and deposition, which require high precision and cutting-edge technological advancements.

The 2.5D dimension segment accounted for 39.5% of the market share in 2024. This technology is gaining traction because of its ability to improve performance while maintaining a compact form factor. It enables high-bandwidth interconnects between multiple semiconductor dies on a single interposer, making it especially suitable for applications like AI, HPC, and data centers.

The semiconductor fabrication plant (foundry) segment led the market, holding 47.0% of the revenue share in 2024. This growth is largely driven by the expansion of industrial manufacturing as the global population grows, leading to increased demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, laptops, wearables, and smart home devices.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 110.48 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 175.17 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 8.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Several leading players in the market include companies like HORIBA, Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., and others. Notably:

Applied Materials, Inc. : A key player specializing in materials engineering solutions, Applied Materials offers a broad range of systems used in wafer fabrication, display, and solar industries. The company is renowned for its innovation in deposition, etching, and metrology technologies.

: A key player specializing in materials engineering solutions, Applied Materials offers a broad range of systems used in wafer fabrication, display, and solar industries. The company is renowned for its innovation in deposition, etching, and metrology technologies. ASML: A leader in the semiconductor equipment market, ASML is known for its advanced photolithography systems, particularly in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography. EUV technology allows for the production of smaller, more powerful semiconductor devices and is critical to leading semiconductor manufacturers worldwide.

Key Players

Applied Materials Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

KLA Corporation

ASML

Tokyo Electron Limited

Advantest Corporation

SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.

Cohu, Inc.

ACM Research Inc.

Nordson Corporation

Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.

EV Group (EVG)

Modutek Corporation

Dainippon Screen Group

Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

Conclusion

The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced semiconductors due to technological advancements in cloud computing, 5G, AI, IoT, and connected vehicles. Asia Pacific will continue to be the dominant market, and the front-end segment will remain crucial due to its role in producing high-performance chips. As the need for more sophisticated and compact semiconductor technologies rises, the market for manufacturing equipment will expand, particularly in the 2.5D dimension and semiconductor foundry sectors. Leading companies such as Applied Materials and ASML are at the forefront of innovation, positioning themselves to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge manufacturing solutions.