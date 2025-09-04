Latin America Hypodermic Syringes And Needles Market 2030: The Future of Healthcare

Latin America Hypodermic Syringes and Needles Market Overview

The Latin America hypodermic syringes and needles market was valued at USD 196.07 million in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 305.59 million by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030. Key factors driving this growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rise in the number of surgeries, and heightened demand for syringes for mass vaccination programs.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significantly positive impact on the market. The global health crisis dramatically increased the demand for pharmaceuticals, disposable medical products, emergency supplies, and hospital equipment. Hypodermic needles, commonly used for blood sampling, saw heightened demand as COVID-19 patients frequently required such procedures. As a result, the surge in the need for blood sampling during the pandemic led to a substantial increase in sales of hypodermic syringes and needles.

Additionally, the development and global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines played a critical role in increasing demand. Most vaccines, including those for COVID-19, are administered subcutaneously or intramuscularly using hypodermic needles. These syringes and needles are both cost-effective and widely available, making them the preferred choice for mass immunization campaigns. This further contributed to the growth in sales during the pandemic period.

As the world returns to pre-pandemic routines and healthcare spending rises, ongoing advancements in medical technology and infrastructure are expected to encourage more people to undergo medical procedures. This trend will likely continue to support the demand for hypodermic syringes and needles throughout the forecast period.

While hypodermic needles are typically used by healthcare professionals, self-use is also common—particularly among diabetic patients, who often require multiple insulin injections daily, and individuals with asthma or severe allergies. The rising incidence of these conditions is expected to contribute significantly to market expansion.

In Latin America, diabetes poses a major public health challenge. It is a leading cause of death due to chronic non-communicable diseases and is increasing at a faster rate in this region compared to other Western countries. This trend is driven by genetic, socioeconomic, and environmental factors that predispose the population to type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and related metabolic disorders such as obesity and insulin resistance.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (2021), the number of people living with diabetes in South and Central America is projected to rise by 48%, reaching 49 million by 2045. This equates to a 25% increase in prevalence, which is expected to reach 11.9% by 2045. In 2021 alone, the region spent USD 65.3 billion on diabetes care, representing 6.7% of global diabetes-related expenditure.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Brazil held the largest share of the Latin America hypodermic syringes and needles market in 2022 . The growth is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals and rising prevalence of diseases such as COVID-19, tuberculosis, Zika virus, malaria, and typhoid , which lead to greater demand for hospitalization, blood sampling, and diagnostic testing.

held the largest share of the Latin America hypodermic syringes and needles market in . The growth is attributed to the increasing number of hospitals and rising prevalence of diseases such as , which lead to greater demand for hospitalization, blood sampling, and diagnostic testing. By type, the syringes segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. This dominance is linked to the rise in surgical procedures and the widespread use of syringes in these interventions. Additionally, the growing burden of chronic conditions like diabetes continues to drive demand for syringes and needles.

Market Size & Forecast

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the Latin America hypodermic syringes and needles market are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and the launch of new product types to strengthen their market position. Many are also investing in manufacturing capacity expansion to meet rising demand.

For example, in December 2020, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced a USD 1.2 billion investment over four years to enhance manufacturing capabilities and technologies for pre-filled syringes (PFS) and Advanced Drug Delivery Systems (ADDS) across six global sites and to establish a new facility in Europe.

Notable companies in the Latin American market include:

Smiths Medical

B. Braun Medical, Inc.

BD

Cardinal Health

Terumo Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Lifelong Meditech Private Limited

EXELINT International, Co.

Vitrex Medical A/S

Retractable Technologies

Conclusion

The Latin America hypodermic syringes and needles market is poised for steady growth over the forecast period, driven by an increasing burden of chronic diseases, a higher volume of surgical procedures, and continued demand for vaccination programs. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of hypodermic products and highlighted their importance in public health responses.

As healthcare infrastructure and spending improve across the region, and with diabetes and other chronic conditions on the rise, demand for syringes and needles will remain robust. Strategic initiatives by key industry players, including investments in production capacity and innovation in drug delivery systems, are expected to further bolster market growth. With a projected CAGR of 5.7%, the market is well-positioned to expand, offering opportunities for manufacturers and healthcare providers alike.