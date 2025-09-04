India Candle Market 2030: The Influence of Cultural Practices

India Candle Market Overview

The India candle market was valued at USD 736.9 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing use of candles in both domestic and commercial sectors across the country. The rising popularity of scented candles, their application in home décor, and their incorporation in therapeutic spa settings are major contributing factors. Candles are widely used in resorts, hospitality venues, hotels, and restaurants due to their strong aesthetic appeal. Moreover, shifting consumer behavior aligned with home décor trends and societal preferences has played a pivotal role in market expansion.

India accounted for 5.48% of the global scented candles market in 2023. The use of candles to support mental well-being and self-care routines, combined with growing consumer awareness, rising disposable income, and increased spending on home renovations and décor, have further accelerated the market’s growth.

On the commercial front, preferences for non-toxic paraffin wax candles and scented candles are becoming more pronounced. Restaurants increasingly use fragrance and scented candles in common areas and restrooms to create a welcoming environment. High-end hotels also integrate candles into lavish lobbies and suites to enhance ambiance. On the individual consumer side, candles are popular for fostering calm and relaxing home environments.

Spas focused on wellness and pain relief—such as treatments for headaches, anxiety, or back pain—incorporate candles to create a therapeutic setting. Furthermore, cultural traditions involving candle burning in various regions contribute to the sustained demand for these products.

Key Market Trends & Insights

By Product:

Votive candles held a 27.77% revenue share of the Indian candle market in 2023. Traditionally used as votive offerings, these candles are now widely adopted for décor by individual consumers, influencers, and businesses. Their small size and slow burn make them popular among households and the hospitality industry.

Paraffin-based candles accounted for a 30.63% market share in 2023. This type of wax is cost-effective compared to alternatives like soy or beeswax, and it’s favored by manufacturers for producing scented and luxury candles. Additionally, its ability to retain fragrance for longer periods has driven demand.

Offline sales dominated the Indian candle market with a 69.72% share of total revenue in 2023. Consumers prefer buying from hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery shops, art stores, and brand outlets, which are easily accessible and provide hands-on product experiences. Offline channels continue to generate higher volumes compared to online platforms.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 736.9 Million

: USD 736.9 Million 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 1,366.70 Million

: USD 1,366.70 Million CAGR (2024–2030): 9.4%

India Candle Market Competitive Landscape

The Indian candle industry is highly fragmented, with a combination of established brands and numerous emerging start-ups entering the market in recent years. The rising trend of using scented candles, which is relatively new in India compared to global markets, contributes to this competitive dynamic.

Ekam : Launched in 2020 during the pandemic, this brand quickly gained popularity due to its soothing product offerings.

: Launched in 2020 during the pandemic, this brand quickly gained popularity due to its soothing product offerings. Joy Candle India: Known for using natural beeswax and plant-based fragrances, Joy Candle is a key player in the market.

Other Prominent Companies:

Maeva

Miniso

RAD Living

Misa

Smiisenses

Bella Vita

Veda Oils

Joyous Beam Candles

Conclusion

The India candle market is witnessing strong growth fueled by increasing domestic and commercial demand, the rising appeal of scented and decorative candles, and heightened consumer interest in wellness and home aesthetics. Traditional, cultural, and wellness-driven usage continues to complement modern trends like home décor and self-care. Offline sales dominate due to consumer preference for tangible product interaction, while paraffin-based and votive candles remain key segments.

With a CAGR of 9.4% expected through 2030, and projected to reach USD 1,366.70 million, the Indian candle market presents ample opportunities for both established players and new entrants, especially those offering natural, aesthetic, and wellness-oriented products.