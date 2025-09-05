Nuclear Power Plant Equipment Market growth driven by rising global demand

The global nuclear power plant equipment market was valued at USD 21.52 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 26.35 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% between 2025 and 2030.

This expansion is propelled by growing reliance on low-carbon energy sources amid climate change concerns, escalating energy demand in emerging economies, and the drive to modernize and extend the operational lifespan of existing nuclear facilities

Key Market Trends & Insights

A clear shift toward low-carbon energy frameworks underscores global climate commitments, positioning nuclear energy as a vital pillar within energy portfolios. Rapidly developing economies are significantly amplifying energy consumption, leading to increased nuclear infrastructure investments

Simultaneously, efforts to modernize aging reactors and prolong their service life are translating into consistent equipment demand. Innovative technologies such as small modular reactors (SMRs) and next-generation reactors are becoming more prominent, as they offer enhanced safety, improved efficiency, and lower lifecycle costs

Governmental incentives and policies further strengthen the market trajectory by supporting emission reduction and ensuring long-term energy security

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 21.52 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 26.35 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.4%

By geography, the Asia Pacific region led in 2024 with approximately 35.1% revenue share, highlighting its dominance in the field

In North America, demand is driven by the need to modernize and extend the life of aging reactors

Auxiliary equipment (by carrier) captured nearly two-thirds of market revenue—approximately 67% in 2024—signaling the critical role of support systems in nuclear operations

Regarding reactor type segmentation, pressurized water reactors (PWRs) emerged as the leader, accounting for around 45% of the 2024 revenue

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

While specific market share% ages are not disclosed in the publicly accessible summary, major players within the nuclear power plant equipment space typically include established multinational corporations and specialized engineering firms. These companies compete across core and auxiliary components, reflecting the industry’s technical demands and long-term service contracts. The dominance of auxiliary equipment implies that companies producing control systems, safety modules, instrumentation, and support infrastructure are particularly pivotal in shaping revenue distribution.

Key Companies List

The original report likely enumerates top vendors and manufacturers by region and equipment category. While the link content in the summary does not list these firms explicitly, typical stakeholders in this market include global engineering giants and nuclear technology specialists—many of them playing leading roles in reactor technology, equipment manufacturing, and lifecycle support.

Conclusion

In sum, the nuclear power plant equipment market is on a steady upward trajectory, anchored by a compound annual growth rate of 3.4% and expected to expand from USD 21.52 billion in 2024 to USD 26.35 billion by 2030. Growth is underpinned by urgent global energy and climate imperatives, particularly in Asia Pacific, with modernization in North America adding momentum. Auxiliary systems dominate the equipment mix, while pressurized water reactors remain the leading reactor type. Technological innovation—especially via SMRs and next-generation reactors—combined with policy support for low-carbon energy, strengthens the market’s outlook. Moving forward, leadership in auxiliary equipment and reactor technology will shape competitive advantage. Overall, the market is positioned for sustained, moderate growth as nuclear stays integral to energy transition strategies worldwide.

