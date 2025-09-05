Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market driven by diagnostics use

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market was valued at USD 5.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.77 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.61% between 2025 and 2030. This expansion is driven by rising adoption of sequencing platforms in clinical diagnostics, burgeoning research in genomics and enzymology, and substantial investments in R&D. North America stood as the highest revenue contributor in 2024, while Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest-growing region. Kits and reagents led by product category, and DNA isolation and purification dominated by type, pointing to their critical roles in developing market dynamics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for the largest slice of market revenue. The U.S. market, in particular, is propelled by increasing demand for genetic testing, swift adoption of precision medicine strategies, and continuous improvements in molecular diagnostics. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is the most rapidly expanding market, supported by active developments in biotechnology infrastructure and broad-ranging end-use adoption.

Kits and reagents topped the product categories in 2024, in line with their widespread utility in preparing DNA and RNA samples. Among types, DNA isolation and purification commanded the highest share, indicating the enduring emphasis on DNA-based applications across research and diagnostics.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.75 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.77 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.61%

Leading Region (2024): North America

Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific

Growth factors include advancing molecular biology applications, rising precision medicine usage, and expanded R&D and manufacturing capacities. For instance, in January 2023, Agilent Technologies committed USD 725 million to boost its manufacturing capability for therapeutic nucleic acids.

Furthermore, relentless growth in genetic disorders, cancers, and infectious diseases underscores the importance of nucleic acid studies. COVID-19 amplified the urgency for cost-efficient, point-of-care testing tools, heightening demand for PCR technologies and, by extension, for nucleic acid isolation and purification stages in diagnostic workflows.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The competitive landscape is characterized by intense innovation and strategic maneuvers. Major players—Thermo Fisher Scientific, QIAGEN, Merck KGaA, Illumina, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Takara Bio, and Promega—dominate the field, offering diverse extraction methodologies such as magnetic bead, column-based, and reagent-based technologies.

These companies’ investment in automation and high-throughput solutions is reshaping industry norms. Notably, in December 2023, Thermo Fisher introduced the KingFisher Apex Dx automated purification instrument and the MagMAX Dx Pathogen/Viral NA Isolation Kit, enhancing pathogen isolation capabilities. November 2023 saw LGC Biosearch Technologies acquire PolyDesign to enrich its oligonucleotide synthesis and purification offerings. August 2023 witnessed CD Bioparticles unveiling a new suite of DNA extraction and purification kits. In July 2023, INOVIQ and Promega entered a global marketing partnership for nucleic acid purification systems supporting exosome capture. Earlier in February 2023, Agilent selected Fluor Corporation to expand its oligonucleotide therapeutics manufacturing capacity. In January 2023, QIAGEN released the EZ2 Connect MDx platform, capable of automating DNA and RNA purification from 24 samples in under 30 minutes.

Key Companies List

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Promega Corporation

Conclusion

The nucleic acid isolation and purification market is on a steep upward trajectory, with a nearly doubling in value expected between 2024 and 2030. This growth stems from a confluence of expanding diagnostic needs—spurred by rising prevalence of genetic conditions, infectious diseases, and the push for precision medicine—and accelerating innovations in product offerings and automation technologies. North America currently leads in revenue, yet Asia Pacific is advancing rapidly owing to strong investments, infrastructure development, and adoption in emerging markets. Key players continue to compete through product diversification, strategic partnerships, and expansions in automation and manufacturing capabilities. Collectively, these dynamics underscore the market’s robust foundation and promising outlook through 2030 and beyond.

